India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL 2nd Test live cricket tv coverage

India will begin second Test from November 24. (Source: AP) India will begin second Test from November 24. (Source: AP)

After an exciting first Test in Kolkata, India and Sri Lanka now head to Nagpur for the second clash. The hosts would be without the services of bolwing mainstay Bhuvneshwar Kumar and opener Shikhar Dhawan in this match. Bhuvneshwar who scalped a four-wicket haul in second innings at Eden Gardens was earlier replaced by Vijay Shankar in the squad. On the other side, Murali Vijay is sexpected to open the innings with KL Rahul in Dhawan’s absence. India in the first game rode on Kohli’s recor-breaking ton to make a comeback after and hand Sri Lanka a tricky target of 231 runs. The visitors managed to end the match as a draw but were reduced to 7/75 before stumps were called due to bad lights.

When is India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test will be played from November 24 (Friday), the first day of the five-day game. This will be the second Test of the three-match series between the two teams.

Where is the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

What time does India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test begin?

Zaheer Khan ties the knot with Sagarika Ghatge in Mumbai, see photos

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test begins at 09:30 am IST since it will be played in the daytime. The coverage of IND vs SL 2nd Test will begin on the broadcasting channel from 08:30 am IST. Friday is Day 1 of the Test so toss will take place at 09:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test will be telecast on Star Sports 1 in English commentary and Star Sports 3 in Hindi commentary. The HD versions of these channels will also broadcast IND vs SL 2nd Test.

MS Dhoni surprises Army Public School students in Srinagar, see pics

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test live streaming will be on hotstar.com but the streamed will be delayed. For live scores, live updates and live commentary, follow IndianExpress.com

What are the squads of two teams for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test?

Ashes 2017-18: Late strikes put Australia in command on Day 1, see photos

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test squads are: India – Virat Kohli (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Roshen Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd