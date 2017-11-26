India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Murali Vijay gets back in the swing of things

Playing his first Test in eight months, Murali Vijay scored his tenth Test century. (Source: PTI) Playing his first Test in eight months, Murali Vijay scored his tenth Test century. (Source: PTI)

Sometime in late August, Murali Vijay made a call to his friend Murthy Meghavan, who runs a surfing school on the Mamallapuram stretch near Chennai. The batsman had just returned from London after a wrist surgery and wanted to “stay aloof from negative thoughts” by surfing, a passion he has nurtured of late. Despite the initial hesitation — whether it was advisable for Vijay to surf when the injury wasn’t fully healed yet — his friend asked him to come over. It coincided with a surfing festival and Vijay took gleefully to the waves. About a week later, Vijay was a more positive person. The web of doubts was cleared and he was brimming with newfound energy ahead of another season.

The doubt-ridden mind was understandable. The wrist didn’t heal in time for the Sri Lanka tour, where Shikhar Dhawan stormed into contention for the first-choice opener’s slot with a buccaneering hundred in Galle. His own returns since his hundred against Bangladesh in Hyderabad had plummeted. And there was this uncertainty of when his injury would heal and, worse, whether it would fully recover at all. Though Vijay is no stranger to crises, he felt an surge of negative energy to his head. He thought it was time to veer from cricket for a while.

So he spent his time surfing, travelling and in the company of his family — a luxury international cricket wouldn’t have afforded him. In his own words, it “unburdened the mind”, and started to take things lightly and think about himself. He was fresh and buoyant by the time the Ranji season began, and he made good use of it by reeling out a polished 140 against Odisha. After the omission from the Kolkata Test, if his mind was still pining and brooding on the bad times, he banished it all with one glowing brush-stroke of a cover-drive on the first ball he faced in this innings.

His coaches, from childhood to the Tamil Nadu team, used to gauge his mindset and form by just watching his drives, the degree of comfort he’d show. In bad times, he bat would push hard at the ball, the hands a little tight on the handle and the front foot in half-stride forward, the bat invariably coming down at an angle. But in better times, the bat comes down in a symmetrical arc in a fluid swing, the hands loose and the front-foot stretched authoritatively. It looks divine, as it did on Saturday when he drove with an insouciant abandon.

There were four of those beautiful cover-driven boundaries, each of them worthy to be photographed and framed in his drawing room. There were two exquisitely timed on-drives, too, the bat face flipping just at the last moment. Then, there was a six over long-off, which he had designed to smear over long on, a reverse paddle, a top-edged reverse sweep, a slash outside the off-stump, all of those which didn’t look one bit banal at his disposal, and those silkens flicks.

Then that one stroke. The one that nipped his innings. An unusually premeditated sweep off a full toss, the loosest delivery Rangana Herath had bowled the entire day, that he could have carved anywhere he would have wished. Then again, it was not the first time; he had perished flimsily in the past, too, when looking destined for a double hundred.

His most recent hundred, the one in Hyderabad in February, finished in a similar fashion too. Maybe, it’s the stylists’ curse. Mark Waugh was identically self-destructive. He couldn’t score a single double hundred. Neither did Damien Martyn. Ian Bell had to wait till his 68th Test.

But how Vijay let go of this gilt-edged chance. The way he stood on his haunches in disbelief after Angelo Mathews completed the catch conveyed it all. He later admitted too: “I was mentally and physically fit today and it should have happened in this match.” But he’s not fretting over it. “I am trying to and obviously it would come one day,” he says. That would be a visual indulgence on cricket’s most-romanticised stroke.

