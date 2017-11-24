India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Sri Lanka bundle for 205 as spinners shine

R Ashwin bagged four wickets on the opening day of second Test against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP) R Ashwin bagged four wickets on the opening day of second Test against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka were bowled out for a meagre 205 runs at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Friday on the first day of the second Test against India. It wasn’t a case of the pitch not working in the batting team’s favour – as was the case the last time this venue hosted a Test. This time, Sri Lanka were themselves to blame for throwing away wickets on numerous occasions coupled with India bowlers finding the right line and length. At close of play, India were also one down with KL Rahul back into the pavilion and trailing Sri Lanka by 194 runs.

If one goes back to 2015, the last time Nagpur played host to a Test match – featuring India and South Africa – the contest was finished in three days with the hosts getting the top score of 215. In those three days, the spinners ran riot and picked 33 of 40 wickets on offer with Indian spinners picking up the ten wickets in both innings. Move to Friday, and the spinners caused mayhem once again only the pitch wasn’t in terrible condition. And quite a load of blame of the low score is due to Sri Lanka’s poor technique and smart strategising by the hosts. If that alone isn’t going to embarrass them, the fact that they won the toss, and chose to bat first , would. Both captains at the toss concurred it was a green surface but Dinesh Chandimal was confident that the bowlers would get little purchase – and he was mostly right on both.

Even as the wicket didn’t aid the spin all that much, R Ashwin finished with four wickets – bagging the first Indian spin wicket of the series – and Ravindra Jadeja with three wickets. The remaining three went to Ishant Sharma who came in as a replacement for Mohammed Shami who is suffering with a niggle.

Everything pointed at preparing for the South Africa tour – the green grass on the pitch and bringing in Rohit Sharma as a sixth batsman with four specialist bowlers. Only the opposition isn’t quite providing the same competition that the South Africa are expected to offer. For the fifth Test in quick period between the two, Sri Lanka failed to cross 300 runs. Had it not been for Dimuth Karunaratne (51) and Chandimal (57), Sri Lanka’s score would have been far worse and the day would have painted an even more morbid picture.

But the visitors did get KL Rahul late on to salvage some pride and hope that things could get better on the second day. And by Virat Kohli’s admission of the pitch, the first session could be a tricky affair especially with the surface offering decent bounce.

