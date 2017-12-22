Rohit Sharma hits 35-ball century, India seal T20I series against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma hit the join fastest T20I century. (BCCI Photo) Rohit Sharma hit the join fastest T20I century. (BCCI Photo)

Rohit Sharma made the game all about himself by blasting the joint-fastest century in T20 Internationals. In an innings exemplified by sheer audacity, the Indian captain got to three figures in just 35 balls and set up India’s 88-run win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Indore on Friday. The innings was equal to David Miller’s for South Africa and had 10 sixes and 12 fours to help India post their highest total in T20Is of 260 for 5 before the spin-twin of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav took seven wickets among themselves to bowl out Sri Lanka for 172 in the chase.

Indore’s Holkar Stadium has short boundaries and that was the reason Sri Lanka captain Thissara Perera opting to bowl after winning the toss but that did not prove to be the right decision as Rohit and KL Rahul showed no mercy. If Rahul played some gorgeous drives, Rohit favoured the midwicket area.

Angelo Mathews bowled the first over for Sri Lanka and Rohit began with two dot balls. He had more dot balls but once he had his eye set, which happened very quickly in this game, he dealt in fours and sixes. Rahul seemed to be the batsman who was hitting more boundaries in the powerplay but Rohit had the better strike rate.

Game, set and match! #TeamIndia wrap the 2nd ODI with a comprehensive 88-run win. That’s all we have from Indore. Over to Mumbai for the finale #INDvSLpic.twitter.com/rOZDDc6ZQT — BCCI (@BCCI) 22 December 2017

Once the powerplay was over, Rahul took the back seat and enjoyed what was one of the finest T20I innings from an Indian batsman.

