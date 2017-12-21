India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Cricket Streaming Online: When and where to watch IND vs SL T20, TV coverage

India will play Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will be played in Indore. (BCCI Photo) India will play Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will be played in Indore. (BCCI Photo)

India entered the first T20I as favourites in Cuttack and they showed why. After a scintillating 93-run win on Wednesday, India will take on Sri Lanka on Friday in the second T20I in Indore and will once again be favourites. This will be another tough game for Sri Lanka as they will look to bounce back in the series and have to play out of their skin in Indore. For India, their top-order clicked in the first game as KL Rahul scored a fifty and later MS Dhoni scored 33 runs to help India reach 180 for 3 in 20 overs. The Sri Lanka chase was derailed by the two wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav who shared six wickets among them to help India win the match.

When is India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will be played on Friday, December 22, 2017. This is the second T20I of the three-match series between the two teams. India won the first T20I on Wednesday in Cuttack.

Where is the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. This will be only the second T20I at this stadium. This is the first T20 International match to be played on this ground.

What time does India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I begins at 07:00 PM IST (1400 hrs GMT). The coverage of IND vs SL 2nd T20I will begin on the broadcasting channel from 06:00 PM IST. Toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will be telecast on Star Sports 1 in English commentary and Star Sports 3 in Hindi commentary. The HD versions of these channels will also broadcast IND vs SL 1st T20.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I live streaming will be available on Hotstar.com but the streamed will be delayed for normal account holders. For live scores, live updates and live commentary, follow IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera(c), Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd