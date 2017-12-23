I rely on timing and play according to field, says Rohit Sharma after 35-ball ton

Rohit Sharma said he relies more on timing than force for his big shots. (Source: PTI) Rohit Sharma said he relies more on timing than force for his big shots. (Source: PTI)

Rohit Sharma credits the timing from his willow and ability to pick out the field as the reasons for his growing list of big runs in the limited over cricket. Another example of that, just a week after scoring a double hundred, came in Indore when he smacked 118 runs from 43 balls against Sri Lanka. His century had come after just 35 balls to become the joint-quickest to the mark alongside David Miller. His superlative knock ensured India sealed off the three-match T20 series with a dead rubber to follow.

“I definitely don’t have so much power. I rely a lot on timing the ball more than anything else. I know what my strengths are as well as my weaknesses. I try to play to the field as much as I can, to be honest,” Rohit, who scored the quickest T20 century for India, said. His inning was laced with 10 sixes and 12 boundaries.

In sharp contrast with the likes of Chris Gayle who rely significantly on their brute force, Rohit is more poise and finesse with his strokemaking. Yet, he has three double centuries in ODIs to his name and two centuries in T20s. Queried if he makes any technical adjustments to play the long shots, he explained: “The field is spread after six overs. I try and see where I can find my boundary options. It’s important to be able to play with the field. I want to score all around the park and not just one area. It’s important to explore the fielding the opposition keeps for me. In all formats, I try to do that. You can’t just hit in one area, you become predictable then. It’s always important to score runs all over the field and that’s my strength.”

Given how well he was going, a double century looked an audacious yet probably target. However, Rohit maintained getting the team into a strong position trumps personal accolades. “I was just thinking to score runs. I wasn’t thinking of any particular target. In all the formats, I don’t look to score runs to get to a particular milestone,” he said. “My job is to go out there and score as many (runs) as possible. Not just 100s or 200s or 300s. I go out there to make sure I get my team into a good position. There are times when you don’t get runs. There are times when you get runs. That is all part and parcel of the game. Never do I ever walk out thinking that I want to score a century or a double century. I just want to give my best and get the team a victory,” he added.

Rohit, standing in as skipper in place of Virat Kohli who has taken some personal time off, touched base on the pressure of leading the Indian team and the expectations from the fans – especially following the collapse in the first ODI in Dharamsala. “There is lot of pressure, specially after first match in Dharamsala. We were in such a position that we were on the verge of getting all out on our lowest score,” he said. “I thought a lot about my captaincy and team and that it is very difficult. We are representing 140 crore people and there is lot of pressure of that. Since I am leading the side for the first time, there was pressure and there will be pressure when we play next match in Mumbai. I don’t know when will I captain the side again, so every minute spent on ground is important for me,” he said. India were bowled out for 112 in Dharamsala – from 29/7 – to lose by 7 wickets.

