India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli hints at continuing with same team combination

India are all set to take on Sri Lanka in the second match of the five-match series at Pallekele. After thumping the hosts by 9 wickets, The Virat Kohli-led side would now be eyeing to stretch their lead in this second encounter and the Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday hinted on continuing with the same team combination as first ODI.

“Wicket similar to Dambulla. I don’t see any reason to change team just after 1 game but everything and any combination is possible,” said Virat Kohli.

