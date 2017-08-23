Only in Express

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli hints at continuing with same team combination

India are all set to take on Sri Lanka in the second match of the five-match series at Pallekele. After thumping the hosts by 9 wickets, The Virat Kohli-led side would now be eyeing to stretch their lead in this second encounter.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 23, 2017 6:36 pm
India vs Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli, India captain, India tour of Sri Lanka 2017, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Virat Kohli-led Indian team defeated Sri Lanka by 9 wickets in first ODI. (Source: AP)
Related News

India are all set to take on Sri Lanka in the second match of the five-match series at Pallekele. After thumping the hosts by 9 wickets, The Virat Kohli-led side would now be eyeing to stretch their lead in this second encounter and the Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday hinted on continuing with the same team combination as first ODI.

“Wicket similar to Dambulla. I don’t see any reason to change team just after 1 game but everything and any combination is possible,” said Virat Kohli.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 22, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 41 -->
31
Zone B - Match 41
FT
32
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Bengal Warriors beat U.P. Yoddha (32-31)
Aug 23, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 42 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 42
Aug 23, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 43 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 43

R Ashwin is also part of the ODI team which we are looking at 