India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma, the one-day wonder

Rohit’s double century underlined the stupendous form he has displayed since his return to international cricket in June. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Rohit’s double century underlined the stupendous form he has displayed since his return to international cricket in June. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

“Yeah, yeah, yeah…” It was perhaps the loudest call that Rohit Sharma would ever have made to his non-striker in his decade-long international career. Thisara Perera had just bowled a fullish delivery on off-stump, but Rohit batting on 199, squeezed it to the mid-wicket fielder. A frenetic dash helped him complete two runs. A spectacular leap in the air, followed by a glance towards the heavens rounded off his celebrations at Mohali’s IS Bindra Stadium.

With those two runs, Rohit had amazingly completed his third double century in One-day Internationals. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle and Martin Guptill are some of the other names in this short, but illustrious list of double centurions in ODIs. But none of the above batsmen have made scoring a double century look so effortless and easy on the eye in limited overs cricket. None of the others in the list have managed to do it more than once. Out of the seven double centuries in this format, three are now firmly etched in his name.

Back in 2014, Rohit registered the highest score in the history of ODIs at the Eden Gardens, when he hammered 264 against Sri Lanka. He became the first batsman to hit two double tons in this format then. Three winters later, he returned to haunt the islanders again, this time as a captain.

Rohit has a set template that helps him peel off double centuries in ODIs at will. Enroute his first double century in Bengaluru against Australia in 2013, he began on a sedate note, consuming 115 deliveries to score his first 100 runs. After reaching the three-figure mark, he teed off, scoring the remaining 109 runs in just 43 deliveries. A year later, against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens, during his career-defining 264, he accelerated slightly earlier in his innings. The break-up of that knock was: 50 off 72, 100 off 100, 150 off 125, 200 off 151 and 250 off 166. Even today in Mohali, he took 115 deliveries to reach his 16th century, while the remaining 108 runs came in just 38 deliveries.

Till November 2013, he did not have a single double century in this format. His highest individual score was 141 not out, which he had scored against Australia in Jaipur. Since then, he has notched up 13 of his 16 centuries, with five scores in excess of 150 — illustrating his staggering conversion rate.

In fact, Rohit’s double century today further underlined the stupendous form he has displayed since his return to international cricket in June this year, after a nine-month injury layoff. In these six months, he has scored 1,286 runs, including six centuries, and his average is a staggering 75.64. Seeing his sublime knock, VVS Laxman tweeted:

“What an innings Hitman, quite unreal. Many congratulations on your third ODI double. 3 alone out of the 7 ODI double hundreds. Take a bow!”

Rohit Sharma notched up his 16th century in the 40th over. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Rohit Sharma notched up his 16th century in the 40th over. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Sedate start

Despite such lofty records, Rohit came into this game under a bit of stress. Filling in as the captain for the limited overs leg of this series, in the absence of his incumbent Virat Kohli, India were annihilated for a paltry 112 by Sri Lanka’s seam bowlers in the first ODI in Dharamsala. Consequently, his young team’s batting composition and technique ripped apart and autopsied; overall, it was not really a smooth initiation to the leadership role for the 30-year-old. When Rohit lost the toss for the second consecutive time, and was asked to take first strike on a cool winter morning in Mohali, the cynical Indian fan harboured thoughts that the Sri Lankan seam attack would do an encore.

Not surprisingly, both Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan, his opening partner, started off on a sedate note. There was the early morning nip that Angelo Mathews exploited pretty well. Even as Dhawan got off to a promising start with a flurry of muscular drives, Rohit remained fairly subdued. The fact that India accrued only 33 runs from their first 10 overs did only attest India’s wait-and-watch policy. Even as Shikhar’s innings gained momentum, the Indian captain was happy to play second fiddle, and looked in no hurry whatsoever. By the time, Dhawan had motored along to a 47-ball 50, Rohit had only managed 23. By then, however, the platform was set. India had crossed the 100-run mark in the 20th over, and were on their way to a position of respectability.

Following Dhawan’s departure, Rohit found an able ally in young Shreyas Iyer. Scoring at a run-a-ball, Iyer allowed his captain to play himself in. Between the 21st to the 39th over, Iyer and Rohit, with their remarkably contrasting batting styles, helped India’s tally swell to 236. Three deliveries into the 40th over, when Rohit notched up his 16th century, the hosts were ready for the final onslaught.

(Source: AP) (Source: AP)

Final assault

Even after showing incredible restraint till the 40th over, Rohit had reached the three-figure mark in just 115 deliveries, while Iyer at the other end had raced to 57-ball 68. When Perera threw the ball to Lakmal, Sri Lanka’s wrecker-in-chief in Dharamsala, Rohit finally unleashed himself on the visitors. First-up, a slow, low full toss got dispatched into the mid-wicket fence. Lakmal, missed his length yet again in the following over, to which Rohit swatted it over the square-leg boundary. Two more full tosses followed, and both were dealt with disdain. In the space of just four deliveries, Rohit had collected 24 runs. The India captain would race past 150 in the following over off Nuwan Pradeep, with a brace of sixes. The Lankans kept missing their lengths, and Rohit made merry, stacking up runs at a frenetic pace. In the 47th over, Rohit unfurled an outrageous swivel-sweep to Pradeep’s full toss aimed well outside his off stump.

Between overs 40-47, India raced from 245/1 to 347/2, collecting 102 runs in seven overs of mayhem. By then, Rohit had taken his tally to 177 – clearly the hit-man had turned into beast mode.

In the next 9 deliveries, when he smoked three more sixes and collected a couple of braces, the celebrations had begun in full swing at the IS Bindra Stadium. Rohit needed just 36 deliveries to race from 100 to 200, and India scored 147 runs in their last 10 overs to register an unassailable 392/4 at the end of 50 overs – the highest ODI score in Mohali.

Rohit’s sizzling stroke-play left everyone speechless, including Iyer, who watched his captain orchestrate a stunner from the non-striker’s end.

“I think I was just a spectator at the non-striker’s end. He got his hundred off 112 balls and it was just the Rohit Sharma show. Me and Rohit just decided to take it on till the 40th over: that was the plan. If anyone of us stays, it will be great for the other batsmen. There was a patch where I just saw Rohit Sharma and I was stunned,” Iyer said.

Everyone watching at the stadium and on television would have shared a similar sentiment.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App