India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Preview: India look to continue winning streak against hapless Sri Lanka

India will hope to continue its domination over the Lankan side. (Source: PTI) India will hope to continue its domination over the Lankan side. (Source: PTI)

After registering a thumping 9-wicket win in the first one-day international, team India will once again lock its horns against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. While India will be buoyed by their string of spectacular performances, Sri Lanka needs to pull up their socks as they still have a lot to play for.

As far as the Indian team is concerned the form of Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli augurs well for the team. However, opener Rohit Sharma will be looking to add a few runs to his belt. The series will also be important for MS Dhoni as he has to justify his selection. While any major changes are not expected in the side, young Kuldeep Yadav might get a look in if Axar Patel is rested. But as of now, it seems like skipper Kohli will look to continue with Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel as his spin options.

Meanwhile, the hosts are plagued with a variety of concerns. Their disappointing performance in the first ODI led to sloganeering by fans. The selection of the team also raised quite a few eyebrows. The Lankan side also needs the veterans to rise to the occasion and deliver a match winning performance. The likes of Lasith Malinga, Thisara Perera, Angelo Mathews and Upul Tharanga were mediocre in the first ODI and hence the onus will be on them to perform.

As the first ODI turned out to be a pretty much one-sided affair, fans will be hoping that this one will see the hosts put up a fight. But as of now, India seems like firm favorites and hence India will look to continue with their winning momentum.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga(c), Angelo Mathews, Chamara Kapugedera, Wanidu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Vishwa Fernando, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd