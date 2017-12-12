India vs Sri Lanka: Facing series defeat, India look to strengthen batting order

Mahender Singh Dhoni (R) with Manish Pandey at a practice session in Mohali. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Mahender Singh Dhoni (R) with Manish Pandey at a practice session in Mohali. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Twice in two months now, India have been put in a situation of saving a series. In October, New Zealand won the first of the three matches an India had to bounce back to win the series. Now, Sri Lanka have put India under the same pressure after inflicting a seven-wicket loss in the first ODI in Dharamsala. And now they have a chance to put India under further pressure before the home team takes flight for the all important South Africa series by winning the second ODI in Mohali on Wednesday.

Though Mohali will not be same as the Dharamsala wicket which saw India fall to 25 for 7 before being bowled out for 112. But, there will still be movement in air with North India winter and rain in the air. It is again a 1130 hrs IST start which will make life difficult for the batsmen.

Sri Lanka can boost of their bowling performance in the first ODI and if they can repeat it in Mohali, the Indian batting lineup, without Virat Kohli, could be in for another tough outing. The middle which saw debutant Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey and Dinesh Karthik fall in quick succession, may see Ajinkya Rahane back in the team. He, alongwith KL Rahul are considered to be the best batsmen in India to play the moving ball and if the conditions are anything similar, one of them may comeback in the team.

Defending the 112-run total, Indian pace duo of Bhuneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets and had the Sri Lankan batsmen in trouble but the total was too low to defend. Mohali will be a better opportunity for them to return to best as new-ball and death bowlers. In the spin department, the two wrist spinners — Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav — are likely to retain their place unless stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma opts for the left-arm spinner Axar Patel.

But more than the bowling, India need to get their batting in order. MS Dhoni scored half of the runs in Dharamsala. All other batsmen looked clueless against the moving ball. Rohit has said that Rahane is an opening batsmen but with India batsmen spending no time at the crease, it doesn’t really matter. Rahane can play at number three. It’s crucial for India to have a confident Rahane board the flight to South Africa and there is no hard in him playing a game or two before January.

