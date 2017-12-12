India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL 2nd ODI, TV coverage and Cricket Score

Sri Lanka head into the the second ODI with a 1-0 series lead. (Source: AP) Sri Lanka head into the the second ODI with a 1-0 series lead. (Source: AP)

India suffered a big jolt in the first ODI of the three-match series with seamer friendly conditions undoing India’s top order completely after captain Thisara Perera. His throw of the dice to bowl first, against popular opinion, paid dividends as India were in a dire situation at 29/7 in Dharamsala. MS Dhoni and Kuldeep Yadav salvaged the situation somewhat or at least a level of pride by taking the score to 112. In reply, Sri Lanka started poorly as well and almost got it worse with Upul Tharanga getting dismissed but for a no ball by Jasprit Bumrah. He went on to take that 11 runs to 49 runs and changed the complexion of the game. Sri Lanka, thus, raced over the finishing line with 7 wickets to spare and snap their 12 match ODI losing streak. The focus now shifts to the second ODI of the series with weather likely to play spoilsport or make a difference in the scheme of things. The hosts arrived with drizzle in the air and snow further north in Kashmir could play a role with the cavlary in Mohali.

When is India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be played on Wednesday, December 13, 2017. This is the second ODI of the three-match series between the two teams. India trail Sri Lanka 0-1 having lost the opening ODI by 7 wickets in Dharamsala.

Where is the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. There have been 23 ODIs played at the venue with India winning nine and losing five.

What time does India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI begin?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI begins at 11:30 AM IST (0600 GMT). The coverage of IND vs SL 2nd ODI will begin on the broadcasting channel from 10:30 AM IST. Toss will take place at 11:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be telecast on Star Sports 1 in English commentary and Star Sports 3 in Hindi commentary. The HD versions of these channels will also broadcast IND vs SL 2nd ODI.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live streaming will be on Hotstar.com but the streamed will be delayed. For live scores, live updates and live commentary, follow IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India and Sri Lanka for the 2nd ODI?

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Chaturanga de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sachith Pathirana.

