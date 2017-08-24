India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar help India top Akila Dananjaya’s 6 for 54

MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar compiled a parternship of 100* for 7th wicket in second ODI against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters) MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar compiled a parternship of 100* for 7th wicket in second ODI against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters)

MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar came in to rescue Indian side against Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the five-match series when the two compiled an unbeaten partnership of 100 runs as India won the match by 3 wickets in Kandy. Kumar went on to score a half-century while Dhoni remained not out on 45.

India were handed a target of 231 runs in 47 overs after rain delayed the start of their innings. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma provided the visitors with perfect start as they scored 109 runs for the first wicket before Sharma was sent back by Akila Dananjaya for 54.

Dhawan was soon sent back in the hut after he tried to sweep a delivery from Siriwardana over fine leg but failed to clear the 30-yard circle. Mathews who was standing at short-fine leg region ran to his left and grabbed a magnificent diving catch to dismiss the Indian batsman for 49.

The visiting team looked in control but the 18th over of the innings from Dananjaya turned the course of the match on its head. The leggie scalped a total of three wickets inn that over that included the dismissals of Kedar Jadhav, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

The right-hander cleaned up Kedar Jadhav for 1 on the very first delivery of the over. Indian captain Kohli came in at number 5 but had a disappointing and a brief stay at the crease. He scored a boundary of the first ball that he played but failed to read a wrong-un only to get bowled by the right-handed bowler.

The third wicket of the over came in the form of KL Rahul who was dismissed in the same fashion as his skipper. Dananjaya broke his defense to dismantle the wood work behind him. He later removed Axar Patel for 6 by trapping his in front of the stumps.

The leggie’s sixth wicket came when Hardik Pandya danced down the track but missed the delivery and was stumped by Niroshan Dickwella without opening the scoring. India were soon left tottering at 131/7 but an unbeaten stand between Dhoni and Kumar sealed victory in the second match of the series.

