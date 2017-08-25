India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Losing seven wickets in a chase of 230 is bizarre, says Virat Kohli

India won by 3 wickets in second ODI against Sri Lanka. (Source: PTI) India won by 3 wickets in second ODI against Sri Lanka. (Source: PTI)

MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar anchored India to a 3-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the five-match series in Kandy. India were initially cruising while chasing a target of 231 but lost the plot in the middle and were reduced to 131/7. An unbeaten hundred-run stand between Dhoni and Kumar for the 8th wicket sealed India’s win.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the post-match presentation hailed Akila Danajaya’s bowling and said, “quite an exciting game of cricket, fans and players entertained. Good to come through eventually. Two 100-run partnerships in a chase of 230 with seven wickets, that’s quite bizarre. When you’re 110 for 1, in a chase of 230, you want to give everyone a chance to bat. We don’t have any regrets. If I had gone at No. 3, I would have still missed that ball because he was bowling that well. We thought he was the offspinner with a good legbreak, but he got four wickets off googlies. We’ll be more careful next time. Credit to him for pitching the ball in the right areas.”

Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga expressed his disappointment after the second loss on the trot in the series.

“Disappointed, we came really close. We didn’t capitalise again. They had a good start. Once they needed 100 runs, we tried everything. We just couldn’t get the breakthrough. Our bowling and fielding has improved,” he said.

Akila Dnanajaya scalped a six-for during India’s innings which went in vain eventually. He said, ” The offspin was working, so continuously used the variations. I came back to the hotel at around 11PM last evening.”

