India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI, live TV coverage, time in IST, live streaming

Ajinkya Rahane in the nets on Tuesday in preparation for the second ODI. (Source: PTI) Ajinkya Rahane in the nets on Tuesday in preparation for the second ODI. (Source: PTI)

India came into the ODI series with confidence and momentum firmly by their side having spanked Sri Lanka 3-0 in the Test series. And the visitors didn’t drop any of this momentum in the first ODI in Dambulla. Despite being made to toil early on, Indian bowlers got the job done to ensure the batsmen had a small 217 run target to chase. And given the form Shikhar Dhawan is in, he didn’t let go of charge from the opening slot. Eventually, India won the opening ODI by nine wickets.

The cavalry now moves to Pallekele Stadium for the second ODI as Sri Lanka look to put on a spirited show after what has been a harrowing few months for the islanders. If their defeat to India wasn’t enough in the first ODI, the team bus was surrounded as the players looked to depart. The fans made their intentions and disappointment clear by jeering the team’s show. At this stage, former players and current players have asked for the fans’ support.

When is the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Thursday, August 24, 2017.

Where is the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be played at Pallekele International Stadium in Balagolla.

What time does India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI begin?

The first ball in India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, will be bowled at 1430 hrs IST (2.30 PM IST). That makes it a 9 AM GMT start. Toss will be conducted half an hour prior to the first ball – 2 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 3.

How do I live stream India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI?

You can watch the live streaming on of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI on SonyLiv. You can also follow scores and commentary on IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd