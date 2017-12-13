Is Washington Sundar set for India debut?

Washington Sundar provides a left-handed batting option in a right-heavy order. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Washington Sundar provides a left-handed batting option in a right-heavy order. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sundar could make his ODI debut in Mohali , sources indicated. The 18-year-old, apart from being a technically sound batsman, is also an useful off-spinner. His all-round abilities would give India the extra cushion in their brittle batting order. His inclusion is pragmatic more so after India’s capitulation in Dharamsala.

Sundar first made the T20 team against Sri Lanka before being named a last minute replacement for the injured Kedar Jadhav during this series. However, it was during this year’s IPL that the teenager had attracted attention, helping Steven Smith-led Pune Supergiants reach the final this year. “I went back, prepared a lot, trained a lot on aspects, where I needed to. It paid off. I started bowling more and spent extra time on my batting. And fitness also as you know it has become a very important aspect of this Indian team,” he said.

Only recently, he had flunked the Yo-Yo test. That did not deter him though, as he worked on his fitness and finally made the cut. “For any cricketer, playing for India is the ultimate dream. As an 18-year-old, I have got the opportunity to play for India and it is a great feeling. I trust a lot in my preparation and it has paid off.”

He also provides a left-handed batting option in a right-heavy order.

