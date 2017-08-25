India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: ‘Finally a good game’; Twitterati loves tense finish in India win

India beat Sri Lanka in the second ODI by 3 wickets. (Source: PTI) India beat Sri Lanka in the second ODI by 3 wickets. (Source: PTI)

After destroying Sri Lanka in the first ODI by nine wickets, the hosts returned back in the second ODI to give a tough fight to the visitors. However, India won the toss and skipper Virat Kohli elected to bowl first, India beat the hosts by three wickets in a thrilling encounter on Thursday.

After handing India a target of 231 runs in 47 overs, MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar came to their side’s rescue with an unbeaten partnership of 100 runs after openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma provided the visitors with perfect start, notching up a total of 109 runs at Pallekele.

Kohli said after the match, “Quite an exciting game of cricket. Both fans and players were equally entertained. It was difficult to come through. We’ll be more careful next time, and we’ll be watching him more closely. Credit to him for pitching the ball in the right areas.”

Aakash Chopra, Harsha Bhogle and Virender Sehwag tweeted out after the nail-biting match, congratulating the Indian side for the win. Sehwag said, “Congratulations India. A special spell from Dananjaya but great nerves from Dhoni.Bhuvi’s spirit was a delight to watch. Well done ! #INDvSL”

Congratulations India. A special spell from Dananjaya but great nerves from Dhoni.Bhuvi’s spirit was a delight to watch. Well done !#INDvSL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 24 August 2017

Finally a good game in this series😊Congrats Team India on the win👍Sensational partnership between iceman @msdhoni & gritty @BhuviOfficial 👌 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 24 August 2017

India will now meet the hosts for the third ODI on August 27.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd