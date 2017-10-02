India to host Sri Lanka for full tour in November, December

India recently toured Sri Lanka for a full series. (Reuters Photo) India recently toured Sri Lanka for a full series. (Reuters Photo)

India will play three Tests, three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka from November 16 to December 24. According to a report on ESPNcricinfo, Sri Lanka will begin their tour with a Test match to be played in Kolkata from November 16 before the second and third Tests in Nagpur and Delhi.

On a tour that will be six weeks long, Sri Lanka will have a warm-up game as well. After the Test series, the two teams will head to Dharamsala for the first ODI on December 10 before moving to Mohali for the second ODI on December 13. The third and final ODI of the series will be played in Vishakhapatnam on December 17.

While BCCI is yet to confirm the schedule, the report said that “ESPNcricinfo verified the schedule with most of the hosting centres.”

The T20I matches will begin from December 20 with both teams travelling to Cuttack for the first game. Indore, which hosted a ODI during Australia series, and Mumbai, which will host an ODI during New Zealand series, will host the second and third T20Is respectively. The two matches will be played on December 22 and 24.

“We were initially supposed to host Sri Lanka in December and Odisha [Cuttack] were supposed to host the New Zealand game in November,” Kerala Cricket Association secretary Jayesh George told ESPNcricinfo. “But, there is a festival in Odisha in November, so we are now hosting the New Zealand game instead.”

Full Schedule: Sri Lanka Tour of India 2017

India vs Sri Lanka: 1st Test

November 16-20, Kolkata

India vs Sri Lanka: 2nd Test

November 24-28, Nagpur

India vs Sri Lanka: 3rd Test

December 2-6, Delhi

India vs Sri Lanka: 1st ODI

December 10, Dharamsala

India vs Sri Lanka: 2nd ODI

December 13, Mohali

India vs Sri Lanka: 3rd ODI

December 17, Vishakhapatnam

India vs Sri Lanka: 1st T20I

December 20, Cuttack

India vs Sri Lanka: 2nd T20I

December 22, Indore

India vs Sri Lanka: 3rd T20I

December 24 Mumbai

