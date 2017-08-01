India Tour of Sri Lanka 2017: In Sri Lanka, no p-word please

The pitch at the SSC seems to sport a greenish tinge, but it likely won’t be the case when the Test begins on Thursday. Sandip G The pitch at the SSC seems to sport a greenish tinge, but it likely won’t be the case when the Test begins on Thursday. Sandip G

A petrified groundsman of the Sinhalese Cricket Club, where the series resumes on Thursday, pleads: “No, no, please don’t ask anything about the pitch. And stay away from the ground, you don’t have pitch access.” No sooner has he spoken these words than he turns on his heel and starts running towards the VIP pavilion — as if he is the one who isn’t authorised to be out here in the middle. The man’s sudden evasiveness, bordering on fear, is amusing as well as curious. It’s not like they are stubbornly guarding the pitch for the Test like a precious relic — you can roam all around the thinly-grassed stadium without any fear of being shooed off. It’s only when they hear the word ‘pitch’ that they begin to run.

It was the same in Galle as well. The curator and the ground-staff, otherwise relaxed and unbend, would react to the p-word, as if it were an expletive. It wasn’t always the case here in Sri Lanka. Instead, friendly curators would charm you with their anecdotes and quirkiness. But since Galle’s gregarious curator Mahinda Warnaweera was banned over alleged match-fixing and pitch-doctoring a couple of years ago, the groundsmen have become excessively wary, to the point of being paranoid.

They skepticism only aggravated after the Australian media and several players tore into them during the tour last year when the tourists were humbled 3-0. Even before the series began, there was a public spat between Muttiah Muralitharan, Australia’s spin coach for the series, and the Sri Lankan team manager Charith Senanayake. The latter alleged that Murali, using his clout, had asked the P Sara Oval curator Janaka Sampath to prepare a turner for the practice match so that the visitors’ spinners acclimatised in time for the Tests.

It incensed the legendary spinner, and in a rare public outpour of anger, he blasted the Sri Lankan cricket board, its method of functioning and the curators. The relationship only deteriorated as Australians left the shores fuming, much to the ire of the SSC curator, Michael de Zoyza, who labelled the Australians poor losers and “just whinging at every turn”. But now even he is slightly guarded and elusive, “You’ll know in a few days how the pitch will behave. No speculation please,” he requests.

If the curators turn reticent, it takes away a layer of intrigue from the game. For pitch reading/assessing is an integral narrative of a cricket match, as no other sport puts so much emphasis on the ground beneath the players’ feet. In tennis, there are stray discussions on the hallowed Wimbledon turf slowing or the hard courts of Melbourne losing the bounce. In football, there are passing mentions of defensive teams shaving the grass to choke the free-flowing game of their counterparts. But hardly is the pitch an obsession or focal point as it’s in cricket.

The suspense gradually builds before two days of a Test with pointed/veiled queries about the nature of the strip. On the match eves, the first question the captain has to blunt is the one pertaining to the nature of the pitch. Whether it’s green, brown, dark or yellow, hard, flaky, dry or “from the mars”, whether it’s red or black soil, clayey or sandy, and so on and so forth. The questions that ensue are also linked, as in: “Captain, do you think you need to play an extra spinner, or an extra pacer?” Even in the autopsy of a match, the same questions return in a vicious cycle. “Do you think it was a bad wicket? Do you think you needed an extra spinner?”

In short, the match begins and ends with the pitch. That it’s not an exact science — even curators themselves are uncertain about how it behaves — makes pitch reading even more engrossing. As the Ranchi curator VB Singh once said in jest, “It’s like a baby that not even the parents know how it will behave when growing up.” How the pitch held forth from crumbling throughout the five days surprised Singh himself, who as a superstition wore the same zebra-striped shirt for entire match.

Similarly, the curators are a curiously fascinating bunch. The Gabba once had Clem Jones who gave the security a carton of stubbies and sneakily remade the wicket during a West Indies Test. Chepauk’s long-time custodian PR Viswanathan usually begins the pitch work with an elaborate ritual involving priests from the nearby Triplicane temple and bangs a tender coconut on the ground. Pune’s Pandurang Salgaoncar weaves the charm offensive, promises a flyer that turns out to be a sharp turner. Rajkot’s Rasik Makwana claims he knows the tricks to change the nature of the wicket in just a day or two. Warnaweera would boast about Shane Warne seeking tips about spin bowling or how he mentored Murali. Such quirks and bombast will be missed, if they become increasingly shy.

Green like 2015

The SSC strip has notorious mood swings. There had been all kinds of strips — low and slow ones, with which it’s generally recognised, slow turners, square turners and even a few green ones, like the one on which India played the decider in the last series. There was a generous coating of grass on the wickets and assistance for the seamers throughout the match. As anomalous as it comes in Sri Lanka, pacers accounted for 27 of the 40 wickets. The wickedness of strip, the ball hemmed around deep into the first session, was a reason Cheteshwar Pujara, then returning from an barren patch, regards his unbeaten 145 here as one of the finest hundreds of his career.

Three days before the match, the surface looks as grassy as it was during the Test (at least one ground staff obliged to show the strip they’re preparing for the match). But it’s improbable that they’ll stick with this, as more grass would perceivably suit the Indian seamers. Though India have a pair of high-quality spinners, Sri Lanka conversely have one, it endows them with a better chance to upend India. But without the usual dose of dope from the groundsmen, pitch reading would turn grossly speculative.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App