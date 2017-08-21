Pothas slams his batsmen after collapse

Shikhar Dhawan feasted yet again at the expense of the local bowlers, bringing up his third century of the tour, off just 71 deliveries. But the Sri Lanka coach stood by his bowlers in their hour of misery. (Source: AP) Shikhar Dhawan feasted yet again at the expense of the local bowlers, bringing up his third century of the tour, off just 71 deliveries. But the Sri Lanka coach stood by his bowlers in their hour of misery. (Source: AP)

It has been a tough time of late for Nic Pothas, watching his charges go down almost without a fight in the Test series, and showing no sign of a turnaround in the first of five one-dayers. The interim coach was left fuming at the manner in which his batsmen wasted a good start to get bowled out for a woefully inadequate total. The Lankans were well placed at 139 for one but were bowled out for 216 runs, which India chased down in less than 29 overs.

“We were 139 for 1. Then we were 77 for nine. To lose nine wickets in 19 overs is in anyone’s language unacceptable. We’ve got to take that on the chin as staff, as players, and that’s the reality of sport,” said Pothas. The batsmen mostly got out to soft dismissals, with part-timer Kedar Jadhav chipping in with two key wickets.

“Once again, you’ve got to go to the individual. Our job as coaches is to put ammunition in the ammunition belt. Then it’s up to the player to make the decision based on his strengths, his reading of the conditions, and his reading of the opposition. “There’s obviously some that do it better. That’s true in every team around the world. Of course you’re going to get it wrong, but people nick half volleys and nick cuts,” Pothas said.

With only 216 runs to defend, the hosts were always up against it, particularly with a bowling attack lacking in penetration. On the top of that, the heavyweight Indian batting had been firing on all cylinders during the Test series. Shikhar Dhawan feasted yet again at the expense of the local bowlers, bringing up his third century of the tour, off just 71 deliveries. But the Sri Lanka coach stood by his bowlers in their hour of misery.

“Yeah, it’s tough. We probably didn’t read the situation well enough. Yes, there were some execution issues as well. What we always try to drive home in the changing room is that ‘if you make the right decision but don’t execute, we’re more than happy with that situation’. Today we were a little bit more on the making the wrong decisions side unfortunately,” the South African said. The past few weeks have been a nightmare for the team, Pothas believes his players will turn the corner sooner or later.

“It swings between hurt and embarrassment. Emotionally, you get angry. You get frustrated. Am I angry with the players? Absolutely not. The players work as hard as anyone can ask of them. They’ve been superb. You can’t fault anyone within that changing room,” he added.

