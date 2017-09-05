India vs Sri Lanka 2017: In T20I, lot at stake for India and Sri Lanka

India and Sri Lanka play only T20I on Wednesday. (Source: Reuters) India and Sri Lanka play only T20I on Wednesday. (Source: Reuters)

Only Australia have a 9-0 whitewash in a complete tour. It happened seven years against Pakistan when they clean swept the Test, the ODI and the T20Is series in 2010. India have a chance to match that record on Wednesday against Sri Lanka. Having whitewashed Sri Lanka in the three-match Test series and the five-match ODI series, India and Sri Lanka face each other in the only T20 international in Colombo with much at stake.

Sri Lanka need to redeem themselves on this tour and this match in their last hope as they have been dominated throughout the tour. They were outclassed in Tests and humiliated in the ODIs and the cricket looks in a bad shape.

But, the shortest format must give them some confidence. India have lost three of their last five T20 international while Sri Lanka have managed to win last three of their five. But can they be a threat to an in-form Indian side.

Virat Kohli averages 52 in T20Is, way more than anyone else in this format. Rohit Sharma is a destructive opener and there are stalwarts in the middle order. In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah has been Sri Lanka’s thorn in the ODI series and will likely trouble them again. Indian spinners will also be tough handle in Colombo.

Now, Sri Lanka can count on their spinners as well. Akila Dananjaya bamboozled India in the second ODI but his team still lost the game. Lasith Malinga, in whatever form, can never be ignored in a small spell of four overs. And if one other bowler can support them, India batting line-up can be stopped.

The hosts batting line has Niroshan Dickwella as their best bet. His attacking style was seen in the Test and ODIs equally. Upul Tharanga showed some attacking cricket in the final ODI and will always pose to be dangerous.

India will take heart from their T20I record against Sri Lanka. They have won six out of 10 matches between the two teams and are on a three-match winning streak. They will like to extend it which will inturn help them complete the tour whitewash.

