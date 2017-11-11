India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Dimuth Karunaratne reveals his plans for R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja

Dimuth Karunaratne was Sri Lanka’s top player against India in the series at home. Dimuth Karunaratne was Sri Lanka’s top player against India in the series at home.

Ahead of their series opener in Kolkata, Sri Lankan opener Dimuth Karunaratne has claimed that he is ready to counter the threat of spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Karunaratne, who had performed well in the home series against India, believes that the key to success is by sticking to the basics.

Speaking to the reporters in Kolkata, the southpaw said, “I know Jadeja and Ashwin are both hungry for wickets. Every time they bowl it’s about sticking to the basics. If I don’t give them any chance, they will try to do something else. If we need them to change the field you have to do something extra. That’s my gameplan… I wait for the loose ones and I will stick to that. If it does not work I will think out of the box and give some extra pressure to the bowlers.”

Recalling his innings of 141 in the second innings against India Karunaratne said, “That hundred helped me a lot to take some confidence to Pakistan. It’s not easy wicket to bat in second innings. I was determined to get some runs especially against Ashwin, their wicket-taking bowler on that pitch. I was thinking to play first five overs without big shots. I realised it’s not easy. I played a lot of sweep and reverse sweeps and they had to change the field position. That’s my style, to play in my comfort zone and not go for anything else. That’s key and I can bat longer period. that’s my game plan.”

The 29-year-old also revealed the strategy adopted by the visitors where they practiced on batting on dusty wickets. “We have practiced on dusty wickets and have another five days before the Test. We will prepare for the good spin attack.”

When asked how he would tackle the Indian pace attack, Karunaratne said, “I played them in the last series. I have a few plans and I know what they’re going to do with me. I’ve prep well. I will stick to that plan, if it needs to be changed I will go and do it.”

Meanwhile, commenting on the specualtions of surrounding the appointing of Chandika Hathurusinghe Karunaratne maintained that it will be a good move for Lankan cricket. “I’ve played under him at the provisional level, so it’s good for us. But I’ve no idea if he’s coming or not,” he added.

