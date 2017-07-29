India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: ‘Welcome’ Virat Kohli century as Twitteratti abuzz

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 103 against Sri Lanka at Galle. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 103 against Sri Lanka at Galle. (Source: PTI)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli announced smashed his 17th Test hundred to score an unbeaten 103 as India concluded their second innings of first Test match at 240/3 (d) to set hosts Sri Lanka a target of 550 runs at Galle. After a failure in first innings, Kohli gained his form back to notch up the ton. The right-handed batsman looked pretty solid with his stroke-making right from the beginning.

Earlier, India were 189/3 at stumps after Abhinav Mukund was the man to be dismissed on the final delivery of the day. He scored 81 in the process. The Virat Kohli-led side took a healthy lead of 309 runs in the first innings bundling out the home side for 291 in reply to their 600. Here we take a look at how pundits and others are saying about Virat’s sensational knock.

Welcome century for @imVkohli. Was unhurried and calm. Augurs well for the rest of the series. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 29 July 2017

Another day and another 100 for @imVkohli . Delivers them like a milkman delivers milk. Amazing consistency.#IndvsSL — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 29 July 2017

CENTURY! There it is! Virat Kohli brings up his 17th Test century and his 10th as captain. LIVE: http://t.co/kIMq8Hdy1h #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/a0wyHrESkm — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) 29 July 2017

