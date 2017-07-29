India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: ‘Welcome’ Virat Kohli century as Twitteratti abuzz

Indian skipper Virat Kohli announced smashed his 17th Test hundred to score an unbeaten 103 as India concluded their second innings of first Test match at 240/3 (d) to set hosts Sri Lanka a target of 550 runs at Galle. After a failure in first innings, Kohli gained his form back to notch up the ton. The right-handed batsman looked pretty solid with his stroke-making right from the beginning.
Earlier, India were 189/3 at stumps after Abhinav Mukund was the man to be dismissed on the final delivery of the day. He scored 81 in the process. The Virat Kohli-led side took a healthy lead of 309 runs in the first innings bundling out the home side for 291 in reply to their 600. Here we take a look at how pundits and others are saying about Virat’s sensational knock.
Welcome century for @imVkohli. Was unhurried and calm. Augurs well for the rest of the series.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 29 July 2017
Another day and another 100 for @imVkohli . Delivers them like a milkman delivers milk. Amazing consistency.#IndvsSL
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 29 July 2017
Century for the captain and the dressing room erupts to applaud @imVkohli #TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/toVviVvvIQ
— BCCI (@BCCI) 29 July 2017
CENTURY! There it is! Virat Kohli brings up his 17th Test century and his 10th as captain. LIVE: http://t.co/kIMq8Hdy1h #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/a0wyHrESkm
— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) 29 July 2017
