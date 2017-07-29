Latest News

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: ‘Welcome’ Virat Kohli century as Twitteratti abuzz

Indian skipper Virat Kohli announced smashed his 17th Test hundred to score an unbeaten 103 as India concluded their second innings of first Test match at 240/3 (d) to set hosts Sri Lanka a target of 550 runs at Galle.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:July 29, 2017 10:40 am
Virat Kohli, India vs Sri Lanka, ind vs sl, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 103 against Sri Lanka at Galle. (Source: PTI)
Indian skipper Virat Kohli announced smashed his 17th Test hundred to score an unbeaten 103 as India concluded their second innings of first Test match at 240/3 (d) to set hosts Sri Lanka a target of 550 runs at Galle. After a failure in first innings, Kohli gained his form back to notch up the ton. The right-handed batsman looked pretty solid with his stroke-making right from the beginning.

Earlier, India were 189/3 at stumps after Abhinav Mukund was the man to be dismissed on the final delivery of the day. He scored 81 in the process. The Virat Kohli-led side took a healthy lead of 309 runs in the first innings bundling out the home side for 291 in reply to their 600. Here we take a look at how pundits and others are saying about Virat’s sensational knock.

 

 

 

 

