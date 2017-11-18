Top Stories
  • India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Visitors set to take lead after hard-fought day

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Visitors set to take lead after hard-fought day

Responding to India's total, Sri Lanka posted 165/4 before bad light stopped play. Half-centuries from Lahiru Thirimanne and Angelo Mathews put Sri Lanka in command.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:November 18, 2017 4:59 pm
Lahiru Thirimanne scored a respectable half-century during the third day of the first test against India in Kolkata. (Source: AP)

Bright sunshine returned to the Eden Gardens for the first time on day three of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka. But it failed to bring much joy to the home side as India were bowled out for a paltry 172 in their first innings. Responding to India’s total, Sri Lanka posted 165/4 before bad light stopped play. Half-centuries from Lahiru Thirimanne and Angelo Mathews put Sri Lanka in command. On a challenging wicket, where nine wickets fell on the day, the visitors displayed grit and determination which leaves the first Test in an intriguing position. More to follow…

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    If Robert Mugabe had bowed down when it was time, no Henry Olonga would have had to protest 
    indian super league 2017 schedule

    indian super league 2017 points table