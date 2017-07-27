India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Stats: Cheteshwar Pujara first number three Indian batsman to post an innings of 150 or more in Sri Lanka

Pujara has scored 150 or more against Australia (2). England (1), New Zealand (1), South Africa (1)and Sri Lanka (1). (Source: Reuters) Pujara has scored 150 or more against Australia (2). England (1), New Zealand (1), South Africa (1)and Sri Lanka (1). (Source: Reuters)

Statistical highlights on the second day of the first cricket Test between India and Sri Lanka.

# India have totalled 600 runs or more in an innings vs Sri Lanka five times in Tests – twice at Kanpur in 1986-87 &; 2009-10 and once each at Mumbai (BS) in 2009-10, Colombo,SSC in 2010 and Galle in 2017.

# India have registered run rate of 4.50 at Galle – their highest ever in a total of 600 or more, eclipsing the 7.44 while totalling 726 for 9 wickets declared vs Sri Lanka at Mumbai (BS) in December 2009.

# Cheteshwar Pujara (153) has registered his sixth score of 150 or more in Tests – two vs Australia and one each vs England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

# Pujara has equalled his highest Test score in an away Test. He had recorded 153 vs South Africa at Johanneburg in December 2013.

# Pujara became the first number three batsman for India to post an innings of 150 or more vs Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka in Tests. Just one Indian batsman at this batting position has scored more runs vs Sri Lanka – 177 by Rahul Dravid at Ahmedabad in 2009-10.

# In all, Pujara is the fourth Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Shikhar Dhawan to register an innings of 150 or more in Tests in Sri Lanka. Apart from Sachin (203 at Colombo, SSC in 2010), the rest have recorded the feat at Galle.

# With Niroshan Dickwella’s wicket, Ravichandran Ashwin, has become the first bowler to complete 100 wickets (ave.25.16) in 18 Tests since 2016.

# Hardik Pandya (50 off 49 balls) became the fourth Indian batsman to register a 50-plus innings on Test debut vs Sri Lanka. He has joined Suresh Raina (120 at SSC, Colombo in 2010), Arun Lal (63 at Chennai in 1982) and Lalchand Rajput (61 at Colombo, SSC in 1985).

# Pandy is the seventh Indian batsman at number eight or lower to post a fifty-plus on debut in Tests – the only centurion being Deepak Shodhan – 110 vs Pakistan at Kolkata in 1952.

# Pandya is the first Indian batsman to hit three sixes in an innings on Test debut. Four Indian players had registered two sixes each on Test debut – Balwinder Sandhu, Vijay Yadav, Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan.

# Nuwan Pradeep’s superb bowling figures of 6/132 are his first five-wicket haul in Tests, outstripping the 4 for 62 vs India at Colombo (SSC) in 2015.

# Pradeep’s performance is the third best by a Sri Lankan bowler vs India at Galle – the top two being 7 for 48 by Rangana Herath in 2015 and 6 for 117 by Ajantha Mendis in 2008.

# Rangana Herath’s figures of 1 for 159 are the third most expensive by a captain in terms of runs conceded in a Test innings. Zimbabwe’s Graeme Cremer had conceded 187 runs for his one wicket vs New Zealand at Bulawayo in 2016 and Daniel Vettori – 178 runs conceded for his three wickets for New Zealand vs India at Nagpur in 2010.

# For the second time, two fast bowlers have bagged nine wickets in a Test innings for Sri Lanka – the first instance being vs South Africa at Colombo, SSC in 2004.

