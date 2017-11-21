India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Searching for victory, Virat Kohli hits 18th Test ton

Virat Kohli brought up his 50th International century with a flat six. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli brought up his 50th International century with a flat six. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli charged down the pitch to Suranga Lakmal and hit a length ball outside the off stump over deep extra cover for a six to reach his hundred — his 18th in Tests and 50th in international cricket.

Kohli reaching three figures, however, has almost become routine of late. KL Rahul not converting another half-century into a hundred was perhaps the more talked about event. The opener was bowled by Lakmal on 79 in the morning session, when he tried a flick an in-swinger, leaving enough space between bat and pad for the delivery to sneak through. This was Rahul’s ninth half-century in his last 11 Test innings, but on Monday, he was playing to a team plan.

As Rahul revealed after the match, India took the field on Day Five with declaration on their mind. “The plan was to go out there and play positively. Trying to get 200-250 runs and give them (Sri Lanka) a challenging total, which even they can feel they can chase it down and that’s where we create the opportunities. We wanted to make a game out of this,” he said.

This Indian team thrives on positivity. After bumping into a green-top at Eden Gardens, Kohli had said his team wanted to “embrace” the challenge. The hosts started the day with a lead of 49 runs but wickets tumbled. Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja got out in quick succession after Rahul’s dismissal. R Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha, too, failed to hang in there. At 281 for seven, India had a lead of 159 runs. Indian teams in the past might have pulled down the shutters. Kohli upped the ante instead.

Sri Lanka took the second new ball immediately after Saha’s dismissal. Kohli responded with steering Lakmal to the third man boundary. Then, he strode forward and converted a good length ball from Dasun Shanaka into a half-volley and drove it to the cover fence. When Saha was out, Kohli was batting on 57 off 92 balls. His next 47 runs came off just 27 deliveries.

“Virat played a fabulous knock that was what we expected from one batsman today, and he delivered,” Rahul said.

Still, by his admission, India were forced to delay the declaration because of the three wickets they lost in the morning session. “We lost three wickets early, in one spell of Lakmal. So we had to play a little bit extra.”

In the end, as the game panned out in the final session, those extra minutes turned out to be the difference between the hosts winning the game and a draw. In a Test where 555 minutes had been lost due to rain and bad light, India came very close to clinching an improbable victory. “Another five-six overs (and we might have made it). But our comeback speaks volumes of the team and how we have evolved,” Rahul said.

The 25-year-old Karnataka batsman is not worried about his conversion rate, but definitely disappointed. “I would have wanted to convert at least half of them (fifties) into hundreds. My numbers would have been a lot different, when the stats come up when I go to bat.

“I have never played for numbers firstly. The conversion is something that is disappointing as the team looks to me as an opening batsman to go and get bigger runs. The way I bat, if I stay longer I can score runs faster and that gives the bowlers cushion of runs in a Test match. It will come soon, I’m not worried,” Rahul said.

For this Indian team, though, it’s about accomplishing collective goals and their batting approach on the final day further confirmed that.

348 number of innings Virat Kohli took to reach his 50th international ton (18 Tests, 32 ODIs). He is the fastest to the mark along with Hashim Amla. Sachin Tendulkar needed 376 innings to reach 50 international hundreds.

9 Number of international ton for Kohli in 2017 — the most by him in any calendar year. His previous best was eight (2012 & 2014). It was Kohli’s 11th ton in his 30th Test as captain, the same as Sunil Gavaskar who led in 17 more games.

