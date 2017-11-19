India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Rangana Herath’s fifty puts Sri Lanka in command, lead by 122

Rangana Herath played a fine knock of 67 against India in Kolkata on Sunday. (Source: AP) Rangana Herath played a fine knock of 67 against India in Kolkata on Sunday. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka began day four of the first Test at Eden Gardens trailing India by just seven runs with six wickets in hand. On a track which is easing out for batsmen, the visitors did have a rocky start to the day but a calm and composed knock of 67 by Rangana Herath saw the Islanders end their innings on 294 and take a sizeable lead of 122. But with a little more than 100 overs left in the game, India will not be under pressure unless they end up losing more than 2-3 wickets on the fourth day.

The morning began with skipper Dinesh Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella applying themselves at the crease to take Sri Lanka past the 200-run-mark. But a fine spell of fast bowling by Mohammad Shami led to the dismissal of both the overnight batsman. Both Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the ball to do the talking and reduced Sri Lanka to 201/7.

However, Rangana Herath dropped the anchor and forged crucial partnerships with Dilruwan Perera and Suranga Lakmal to propel the Lankan’s to 294 at the end of their first innings. For India, the pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, and Umesh Yadav snapped up all 10 wickets. Shami, in particular, was impressive as he swung the ball both ways and returned with figures of 4/100. He was ably supported by Kumar who also bagged 4/88.

