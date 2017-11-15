India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL 1st Test live cricket tv coverage

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test will be played at Eden Gardens. (PTI Photo) India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test will be played at Eden Gardens. (PTI Photo)

India vs Sri Lanka resume their rivalry in Kolkata on Thursday. The two teams will play the first Test of the three-match series at the Eden Gardens with a lot at stake for both teams. India are the number one team in the world and will like to extend their stay at the top by winning the series. They are unbeaten at home in a Test series since 2012. On the other hand, Sri Lanka have never won a Test match in India. They are coming to India after whitewashing Pakistan 2-0 in UAE which can be a big confidence booster for them. India will like to continue their domination over Sri Lanka as they have whitewashed them 3-0 earlier this year.

When is India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test will be played from November 16 (Thursday), the first day of the five-day game. This will be the first Test of the three-match series between the two countries.

Where is the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test will be played at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. The last Test played on this ground was between India and New Zealand which was a thrilling Test.

What time does India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test begin?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test begins at 09:30 am IST since it will be played in the daytime. The coverage of IND vs SL 1st Test will begin on the broadcasting channel from 08:30 am IST. Thursday is Day 1 of the Test so toss will take place at 09:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test will be telecast on Star Sports 1 in English commentary and Star Sports 3 in Hindi commentary. The HD versions of these channels will also broadcast IND vs SL 1st Test.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test live streaming will be on hotstar.com but the streamed will be delayed. For live scores, live updates and live commentary, follow IndianExpress.com

What are the squads of two teams for India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test squads are: India – Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Gamage, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella and Roshen Silva.

