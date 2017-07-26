India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: My debut innings was more like this one, says Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan smashed 190 on opening day of first India-Sri Lanka Test at Galle. (Source: AP) Shikhar Dhawan smashed 190 on opening day of first India-Sri Lanka Test at Galle. (Source: AP)

Making a return to the Test squad, Shikhar Dhawan silenced critics with a brilliant 190 on the opening day of the first India-Sri Lanka Test at Galle on Wednesday. After electing to bat first, India dominated with Dhawan and posted their second-best Day 1 total of 399/3. The left-hander came very close to his maiden double hundred but missed out after his big shot failed to clear the fielder in the deep. The dashing batsman, at the post-day presser, spoke about the zone he was in on Day 1, his plans against spin and more. Excerpts:

What was your initial plan after West Indies ODIs? My plan was to go to Melbourne and enjoy time with my family and do training, and get fit for one-day series. I was in Hong Kong on a holiday and from there I came to India and joined the team. That was my plan but destiny had different plan for me. I am happy and thankful to god.

Was there enough time to get yourself ready for this series? I was happy to make a comeback into the Test side, unfortunately Vijay wasn’t fit. I had a good run in the one-day series before this, I just came with same mindset and confidence. I did the same process in the nets and got myself ready.

Was this your most fluent Test knock yet? My debut innings was more like this one. Even against Bangladesh, I scored a quick hundred. But this one was better than that.

Was batting easy in the middle? Wicket is also good and there wasn’t much spin. There was true bounce and pace from the wicket. I feel I batted well too.

What was mindset after being dropped? I knew if I won’t score runs I could get out of the team. Of course I felt pressure at that moment. When I got out of the side, it hurt me. But I moved on and started playing domestic cricket with Delhi team and was enjoying myself there. One thing about me is that I don’t like to be sad all the time and stay happy. I knew if things have to come they will come my way.

Intentional plan to go after spin? See there wasn’t much of turn so I thought I can attack the spinners more. I saw it as an opportunity and planned.

Disappointed to miss 200? Of course I was disappointed that I got out on 190 and missed a double hundred. I got out at the wrong time, it was just last over (before Tea). The way I was playing, I thought I could clear the mid-off fielder. I was almost hitting boundary every over. I was in that zone and just backed myself. Bit disappointed that couldn’t score 200 but happy that I scored 190.

Sweep was part of the plan? I am a good sweeper, so I use my strength. Today they bowled more on the leg-side and I am a good sweeper when it comes there. I knew after sometime that they are going to bowl there.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App