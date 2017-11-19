India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan’s century partnership puts India in control

Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul put India in command against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. (Source: PTI) Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul put India in command against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

Day four of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka once again highlighted why team India is the number one ranked Test side in the world. After being put under pressure by the visitors who took a 122-run lead, Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul batted with aplomb to wipe out the deficit. While Dhawan played a breezy inning of 94, Rahul remained unbeaten on 73. Earlier in the day, Rangana Herath turned out to be the unlikely hero for Sri Lanka as his fifty helped the Lankans post 294 in their first innings. The Indian seamers (Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar) also bowled a fine spell to dismiss the Islanders within 300. Meanwhile, the DRS review system also led to another incident of ‘brainfade’ as Dilruwan Perera looked in the direction of the dressing room before opting to review the decision.

The fourth day began with Lankan skipper Dinesh Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella coming out to bat on a pitch which was gradually easing out for the batsmen. However, the duo did not last long as Shami bagged their wickets one after the other. However, the visitors recovered from their setback as Rangana Herath dug deep and batted amicably. He also forged crucial partnerships with the tailenders which saw Sri Lanka post a respectable total. For India, the pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, and Umesh Yadav snapped up all 10 wickets. Shami, in particular, was impressive as he swung the ball both ways.

The afternoon session also witnessed the return of DRS controversy as Dilruwan Perera seemingly looked in the direction of the dressing room before opting to review a decision which declared him out. As he survived the call, the entire incident sparked off a lot of debate throughout the day.

In the second innings, the duo of Dhawan and Rahul got off to a flier and removed the deficit within 28 overs. Both the openers slammed half-centuries before Dhawan was dismissed for 94 by Dasun Shanaka. India were comfortably poised at 171/1 before bad light stopped play. Given that only one day is remaining in this contest at Eden Gardens, the match is seemingly heading for a draw.

