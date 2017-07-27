India vs Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya’s heroics takes India past 600-run mark

Hardik Pandya scored a 49-ball 50 in his debut Test innings. (Source: AP) Hardik Pandya scored a 49-ball 50 in his debut Test innings. (Source: AP)

Every time Hardik Pandya walks out in the middle, he is expected to produce something incredible. The right-hander has been ticking all the boxes of filling in the void of an all-rounder that the Indian team is striving for a long time.

He proved his worth in the T20I in an important encounter against Bangladesh in World T20 last year where he stole away the win from the jaws of defeat while in ODIs, he though failed to take India over the line against Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2017 final but did show his batting ability with a quickfire fifty and was only dismissed once he was run-out.

After stamping authority in limited overs format, Hardik didn’t waste the opportunity of unleashing a performance with the bat that did catch everyone’s eye in Test cricket too when came in at number eight and began his Test career with a half-century against Sri Lanka in Galle. With the tail already exposed the right-handed batsman didn’t really have many options left at his disposal but to go after the Sri Lankan bowlers.

India lost Ravindra Jadeja at 517 and Pandya was joined by Mohammed Shami. They both put on a stand of 62 runs for the ninth wicket. The two batsmen unfolded an aggressive approach with the willow and smashed the Sri Lanka bowlers all around the park.

Pandya hit three sixes, which is most by a debut batsman for India in Tests, and five boundaries in his 49-ball knock while Shami notched up three sixes in his run-a-ball 30 runs. He stole the runs with ease and shifted gears whenever required but one of the major points that made everybody look up to Hardik’s innings was his ability to pull away the short deliveries with ease. India managed to get to 600-run mark before getting bowled out.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan just fell short of 10 runs of what could have been a brilliant double ton while Pujara scored 153 during the course.

