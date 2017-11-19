Batting team should be allowed to confer with dressing room on DRS calls, says Sanjay Manjrekar

Dilruwan Perera was struck on the backfoot and was given out by the umpire without scoring a single run. (Source: AP) Dilruwan Perera was struck on the backfoot and was given out by the umpire without scoring a single run. (Source: AP)

Former India batsman turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar on Sunday called for ICC to reconsider the DRS rule which gives the batting team 15 seconds to make a decision on the review. The topic arose on the fourth day’s play between India and Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata when Dilruwan Perera was given out LBW by umpire Nigel Llong. As Perera walked back, he looked momentarily at the dressing room before turning around to ask for a review. The decision on further looking gave him life to continue batting on.

Manjrekar gave his views on DRS following the incident as he feels that the rules should be the same for both sides. “What we saw on TV it gave a feel that there was some indication from the dressing room to go for DRS (Decision Review System). But obviously, there is no proof of that,” he said.

He added: “But going forward I feel rules need to be looked at and if needed they should be changed. I think if you are a batting side and within 15 seconds if a batsman wants to look towards dressing room to get some clue, that shouldn’t be big a deal. A fielding side has 11 players and they can have a word with each other before going for a review. Rules should be fair for both teams.”

When Perera ‘tried a Steve Smith’, suddenly the ‘brain fade’ episode popped up. Smith also did the same during the home series against India when he looked at the dressing room after being dismissed in the second Test in Bangalore in March.

Manjrekar’s advice to the administrators of the game is to make sure that rules should work equal for the batting as well as the fielding side. “The whole idea is to get as many decisions right. Currently, it’s (batsmen looking at dressing room for a clue) not allowed but they (ICC) should look at it,” he concluded.

Perera was struck on the backfoot and was given out by the umpire without scoring a single run. After being given out, Perera had a look at his partner Rangana Herath and then followed his way back to the pavilion. Seconds later he turned back and decided to opt for a review.

No one was sure whether the dressing room responded to Perera’s actions. Later, Perera’s decision was overturned as the replay showed the ball’s impact outside the line.

