India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan ‘breaks one thumb and eleven spirits’ on Day 1

Day 1 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka belonged to India and convincingly so. So much so that India registered their second best score in a Test match on the opening day with the visitors standing tall at 399/3 at stumps. On a surface that had grass and was expected to be a batting haven a day earlier, it proved true to Virat Kohli and the Indian camp’s reading. Shikhar Dhawan scored 190 runs and brought about his hundred runs in just one session – only for the second time in his career. Where Dhawan went hammer and tongs after the toothless Lankan attack, Cheteshwar Pujara, who remained unbeaten at 144 at stumps, was an air of calmness and poise. At the other end to Pujara stood Ajinkya Rahane with 39 runs added next to his name.
Dhawan could have easily brought up his maiden double century but he exited the middle just before the tea break by scooping a Nuwan Pradeep delivery to mid-off and Angelo Mathews had no trouble taking it.
The partnership of 253 runs between Dhawan and Pujara all but snatched the match away from Sri Lanka’s grasps with the visitors likely to bat things out in the first innings and then allow the bowlers to get the job done.
Dhawan came into the side only because of viral fever to KL Rahul and he made the most of the chance. Between lunch and his dismissal before tea, Dhawan scored 126 off 90 balls. If Dhawan made the most of his chance, his fellow opener Abhinav Mukund didn’t. He fell for just 12 runs to hamper his chances of getting more opportunities.
Dhawan was returning to the Test team after missing out on 11 straight Tests and he made things count to put India in command.
