India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan ‘breaks one thumb and eleven spirits’ on Day 1

Shikhar Dhawan (left) and Cheteshwar Pujara (right) put India in complete control at Galle. (Source: AP) Shikhar Dhawan (left) and Cheteshwar Pujara (right) put India in complete control at Galle. (Source: AP)

Day 1 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka belonged to India and convincingly so. So much so that India registered their second best score in a Test match on the opening day with the visitors standing tall at 399/3 at stumps. On a surface that had grass and was expected to be a batting haven a day earlier, it proved true to Virat Kohli and the Indian camp’s reading. Shikhar Dhawan scored 190 runs and brought about his hundred runs in just one session – only for the second time in his career. Where Dhawan went hammer and tongs after the toothless Lankan attack, Cheteshwar Pujara, who remained unbeaten at 144 at stumps, was an air of calmness and poise. At the other end to Pujara stood Ajinkya Rahane with 39 runs added next to his name.

Dhawan could have easily brought up his maiden double century but he exited the middle just before the tea break by scooping a Nuwan Pradeep delivery to mid-off and Angelo Mathews had no trouble taking it.

The partnership of 253 runs between Dhawan and Pujara all but snatched the match away from Sri Lanka’s grasps with the visitors likely to bat things out in the first innings and then allow the bowlers to get the job done.

Dhawan came into the side only because of viral fever to KL Rahul and he made the most of the chance. Between lunch and his dismissal before tea, Dhawan scored 126 off 90 balls. If Dhawan made the most of his chance, his fellow opener Abhinav Mukund didn’t. He fell for just 12 runs to hamper his chances of getting more opportunities.

After Dhawan's fireworks,Pujara's composure has ensured Sri Lanka cannot win. The longer India bat,the more the spinners will enjoy bowling. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 26, 2017

Cheteshwar 'Dependable' Pujara…his appetite for runs is second to none. Well played 🙌👏🏏🇮🇳 #SLvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 26, 2017

If life gives you another chance, grab it like Dhawan. Bossed his way to his highest Test score… #SLvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 26, 2017

Shikhar Dhawan (190) is out after scoring 126 in the session, the highest in Tests by any batsman between Lunch and Tea in 63 years. #SLvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 26, 2017

Dhawan dismissed after breaking one thumb and eleven spirits #SLvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 26, 2017

The Gall(e) of the man. Scoring a hundred at the same venue as his last one. Well played @SDhawan25 #SLvIND @SonyTV — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) July 26, 2017

Not looking good for Sri Lanka #SLvIND #LKA – Lost toss

– Pradeep injured

– Catch dropped

– Asela injured — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) July 26, 2017

Dhawan was returning to the Test team after missing out on 11 straight Tests and he made things count to put India in command.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd