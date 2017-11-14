India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Cheteshwar Pujara, a picture of concentration during practice

Pujara hit his 12th first-class double century (204) and followed it up with an 182. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) Pujara hit his 12th first-class double century (204) and followed it up with an 182. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Dependable Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who produced back-to-back big knocks in the Ranji Trophy, was concentration personified during a practice session ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Pujara, who hit his 12th first-class double century (204) and followed it up with an 182, took throwdowns, a drill that went on for about 45 minutes.

It was all about his solid defence but 29-year-old also did not mind playing some hook shots while countering short-pitched stuff as the likes of Virat Kohli and Co. went about their net sessions at the other end.

While rest of the his teammates were busy playing limited overs series, Pujara played in the County for Nottinghamshire before turning up for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy.

After Pujara finished his session, left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav took throwdowns.

At the nets, Ravichandran Ashwin was seen bowling in an extended session even as other team members had left for the dressing room under the fading lights.

The ace Indian off-spinner stayed back, working on variations as he bowled a few leg-spins too.

