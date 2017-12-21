India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Stats: MS Dhoni completes 200 dismissals in T20 cricket

MS Dhoni scored 33 runs against Sri Lanka in T20I. (AP Photo) MS Dhoni scored 33 runs against Sri Lanka in T20I. (AP Photo)

India thumped Sri Lanka by 93 runs in the first T20 International in Cuttack which was their biggest win in the shortest format of the game. India also took a 1-0 in the three-match series and some of the players stacked up a couple of records for the team and at individual level. Apart from India’s biggest win in T20Is, MS Dhoni became the second wicketkeeper Pakistan’s Kamran Akmal to effect more than 200 dismissals in T20I. Yuzvendra Chahal also became the leading wicket-taker in T20Is this year with 19 wickets. Here are more such stats.

* India’s 93-run triumph is their largest in terms of runs in T20Is, outstripping the 90-run victory vs England at Colombo (RPS) on September 23, 2012. India’s previous largest victory vs Sri Lanka in terms of runs was by 69 runs at Ranchi on February 12, 2016.

* Sri Lanka have recorded their biggest defeat in terms of runs in T20Is, eclipsing the 85-run defeat to Australia at Pallekele on September 6, 2016.

* Since registering a win by 6 wickets vs Bangladesh at Colombo (RPS) on April 4, 2017, Sri Lanka have lost six consecutive T20Is. They have lost five successive matches vs India since February 2017.

* Sri Lanka’s 87 is their second lowest total vs India in T20Is – the lowest being 82 at Visakhapatnam on February 14, 2016.

* Yuzvendra Chahal (4/23) has registered his second best bowling figures in T20Is next only to the 6 for 25 vs England at Bengaluru on February 1, 2017. Chahal became the third Indian bowler after Ravichandran Ashwin and Ashok Dinda to take four wickets vs Sri Lanka in a T20I.

* Chahal has received his second Man of the Match award in T20Is – his first being for producing a career-best bowling performance. Chahal has bagged 19 wickets at an average of 14.36 in ten matches – the most by a bowler in T20Is this year.

* Mahendra Singh Dhoni (39 not out + 4 dismissals) became the first Indian wicketkeeper to post 35 or more runs and effect four dismissals in the same T20I, joining South Africa’s Quinton de Kock (twice) and Pakistan’s Kamran Akmal.

* Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s batting record as number four player has been excellent – his aggregate being 244 in eleven innings (seven times not out), including a half century – 56 vs England at Bengaluru on February 1, 2017. His strike rate of 134.01 is quite impressive at this batting position.

* For the third time in a T20I, Dhoni has effected four dismissals – the first two instances were against Afghanistan and Pakistan. Dhoni is the first wicketkeeper to effect four dismissals in T20Is involving India and Sri Lanka.

* Dhoni (201 dismissals in 272 matches) has become the second wicketkeeper after Kamran Akmal (207 in 211 matches) to complete 200 dismissals or more in Twenty20.

* Hardik Pandya (3/29) has recorded his second best bowling figures in T20Is next only to the 3 for 8 vs Pakistan at Dhaka on February 27, 2016.

* Rohit Sharma has totalled 1502 runs at an average of 30.04 in 62 innings and became the 14th player overall and the second Indian batsman after Virat Kohli (1956) to race to 1500 runs or more in T20Is.

* Ten times in his international career, Rohit Sharma has been dismissed by Angelo Matthews – the most occasions a bowler has claimed his wicket.

* KLRahul has recorded his third innings of fifty-plus in T20Is – his first against Sri Lanka.

