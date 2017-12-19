India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Cricket Streaming & Live Score Online: When and where to watch IND vs SL T20, TV coverage

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 match in Cuttack. (BCCI Photo) India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 match in Cuttack. (BCCI Photo)

India recovered from a hiccup in the ODI series to win it 2-1 against Sri Lanka on Sunday and the focus now shifts to the T20 Internationals when the two teams meet in the first T20 match at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Wednesday. Like the ODI series, India will be without captain Virat Kohli who is still on rest and the team will be led by Rohit Sharma. This will be his first T20I series as India captain and like the ODI series, he would like to win the series. But for that he needs to begin on a winning which he did not do in the ODI series. The last time India played a T20I in Cuttack, they were bowled out for 92 by South Africa suffered a loss. That is the only T20I India have ever played on this ground. The conditions will be similar to Visakhapatnam, the venue for the third ODI which should give India a chance to be prepared for the match. The team selection with be another interesting point where India have to see who they can play and who they cannot. Sri Lanka also needs to figure out their batting while bowling needs to step up against the fancied Indian batting.

When is India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be played on Wednesday, December 20, 2017. This is the first T20I of the three-match series between the two teams. India won the ODI series 2-1 on Sunday in Visakhapatnam.

Where is the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. This will be only the second T20I at this stadium. The first was between India and South Africa which the Proteas won with ease after bowling out India for only 92 runs.

What time does India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I begin?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I begins at 07:00 PM IST (1400 hrs GMT). The coverage of IND vs SL 1st T20I will begin on the broadcasting channel from 06:00 PM IST. Toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be telecast on Star Sports 1 in English commentary and Star Sports 3 in Hindi commentary. The HD versions of these channels will also broadcast IND vs SL 1st T20.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I live streaming will be available on Hotstar.com but the streamed will be delayed for normal account holders. For live scores, live updates and live commentary, follow IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera(c), Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd