India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: We have a nice balance in the side, says Thisara Perera

Thisara Perera will lead Sri Lanka against India. (Source: PTI) Thisara Perera will lead Sri Lanka against India. (Source: PTI)

After showing some intent and fight in New Delhi in the third Test match, the Sri Lankan team will now take on hosts India in first ODI of the three-match series in Dharamsala on Sunday. The visitors, though, would be without the services of two of their three players who scripted a comeback at Feroz Shah Kotla. Dhananjaya de Silva was retired hurt after notching a hundred while Roshan Silva wasn’t picked for the limited overs series earlier by the selectors. The visiting team would be without their Test captain Dinesh Chandimal as he failed to make a place in the squad for the series and the Lions will be led by Thisara Perera.

Former captain Angelo Mathews is one of the most experienced customers in the current Sri Lankan line-up. Talking about his role in the team, Perera suggested that the right-hander brings stability in the side.”He is bowling in this series. He didn’t bowl in the Tests. He is prepared for ODIs and T20Is. That gives us an option to balance the side. Hopefully, he can do something special for us,” said Perera.

Talking about his team’s plans to counter India, Perera insisted that his side is looking to play their natural game and are seeking fruitful results in this bilateral tie. “India don’t have Virat Kohli. He is their best batsman. But we actually don’t think on those lines. We have to do our best. We will assess the wicket and if we play our best cricket, we can beat them,” he said.

“We have prepared well. We had two good sessions over the last two days. We have a nice balance in the side. Hopefully we can do something special. Mentally and fitness wise we have done well,” he added.

Perera insisted that his side consists of some power hitters like Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga and Angelo Mathews who can score quickly and get the team in front. Moreover, the skipper said that a few players who are making a comeback to the side after injury would play a key role in getting some quick runs.

“We have a couple of players who have come from injury. It is a balanced side at the moment. We can assess what we want to do. I think (Asele) Gunaratne is back after injury and he is definitely playing. Hopefully we can do something special,” he said.

“We have power hitters. When you look at Dick (Niroshan Dickwella), Danushka (Gunathilaka), Upul (Tharanga) and Angelo (Mathews) all are power hitters. We can beat any team,” he added.

Dhananjaya de Silva was retired hurt in the second innings of the third Test. Sri Lankan team manager Asanka Gurusinha has confirmed that he won’t be a part of playing XI in Dharamsala. “He (Dhananjaya) has been ruled out. He is pretty close, but didn’t want to take the risk,” Gurusinha said.

Sri Lankan Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera had earlier stopped nine players from travelling to India. When asked about the issue, Gursinha said, “It is not a case of Minister not being happy with them. We had four days of holidays and the processes was missed (so they were not being cleared). Nothing else. Same team we selected. Nothing was changed. Small hiccup. It was due to four days of holidays.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd