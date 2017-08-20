Only in Express

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Spinners put India in driver’s seat

Virat Kohli-led Indian team continued with their form in Sri Lanka after the bowlers restricted home side for a total of 216 in 43.2 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Kedar Jadhav shared 7 wickets out of the 10.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team continued with their form in Sri Lanka after the bowlers restricted home side for a total of 216 in 43.2 overs. India rode on spinners to push Sri Lanka on backfoot after Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Kedar Jadhav shared seven wickets out of the 10. Patel returned with figures of 3/34 in 10 overs.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Kohli opted to bowl first. Sri Lankan openers Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka began the proceedings well for their side as the two compiled an opening stand of 74 runs. Gunathilaka was the first batsman to go back to the pavillion after Chahal scalped him for 35.

But the first breakthrough didn’t really effect the scoring rate for Upul Tharanga’s side as Dickwella along with Kusal Mendis notched up a partnership of 65 runs for second wicket. Wicket-keeper batsman Dickwella was the second one to be sent back, and triggered a steady slide for the hosts.

The hosts failed to capitalise on the start they got in  Dambulla and lost the plot in middle overs after the spin was introduced from both the ends. They lost wickets regularly and were reeling at 187/8.

Former captain Angelo Mathews though showed some resistance against Indian bowling attack but ran out of batting partners at the other end. Mathews remained unbeaten at 36.

While the spinners did the job for visitors in the middle overs, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah wrapped up Sri Lankan innings after cleaning up debutant Vishwa Fernando for a duck.

