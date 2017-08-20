India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma’s dismal run in Sri Lanka continues

Rohit Sharma scored 4 runs in the first ODI against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters) Rohit Sharma scored 4 runs in the first ODI against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters)

Playing his first competitive match since the Champions Trophy 2017 final, Indian opener Rohit Sharma failed to leave a mark as his stay at the crease during the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Dambulla wasn’t a long one. Rohit was sent back in a bizarre manner after a run-out. While trying to complete a run, he had his bat stuck in the ground that prevented the right-handed batsman from completing the run and fielder Chamara Kapugedara’s direct-hit completed the run-out.

Sharma last played for India in Champions Trophy and warmed the bench in Test series against Sri Lanka before getting back in action on Sunday. The right-hander has had a dismal run in the previous ten innings while playing in Sri Lanka as his scoring tally reads 4, 0, 11, 5, 5, 0, 0, 4, 4, 4.

Earlier, in the day, Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first. Sri Lanka started off the proceedings in a decent manner when the openers Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka scored 74 runs for the first wicket and later Dickwella along with Kusal Mendis notched up a partnership of 65 runs for second wicket.

But Sr Lanka’s scoring rate was put to a halt when Kohli introduced spin from both ends. The trio of Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Kedar Jadhav shared seven wickets out of the 1 while Patel returned with figures of 3/34 in 10 overs.

The home side eventually managed to score 216 in 43.2 overs before getting bowled out. Former captain Angelo Mathews did provide some resistance to his team but it was never enough to anchor them to a big total.

