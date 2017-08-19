India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Preview: India look to continue dominance against Sri Lanka

India take on Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Dambulla on Sunday. (Source: PTI) India take on Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Dambulla on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

Virat Kohli captained India swept aside Sri Lanka with much ease in the Test matches. It started with a 304 run win and was followed up with two victories by innings as India didn’t even need to bat out twice in the second and third Test of the three match series. Even as the format shifts from Test matches to 50 overs, the momentum and odds are firmly in India’s favour.

In the most recent series played, Sri Lanka were beaten 2-3 by 11th ranked Zimbabwe for an embarrassing outcome for once a World Cup winners. This came after the islanders disappointingly crashed out in the group stages of ICC Champions Trophy. India, on the other hand, come into the series after reaching the final of the Champions Trophy and then beating West Indies 3-1 in the Caribbean.

Going into the five-match series, starting on Sunday in Dambulla, Sri Lanka have plenty to play for. Upul Tharanga captained Sri Lanka have face to regain after being beaten by Zimbabwe and then smashed by India in the Test series. Additionally, they need two wins at least to qualify automatically for the 2019 World Cup.

For India, it is an opportunity to test their squad after some players have been rested to allow youngsters to come in. The end goal? Find the right combination for the 2019 World Cup in England. Four key bowlers in R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami have been rested for the ODI series. In their place, left-arm spinner Axar Patel, chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will be at Kohli’s disposal. Mumbai paceman Shardul Thakur made a comeback into the squad. Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar seem to be automatic choices in the playing XI.

Over on the batting front, Manish Pandey is once again likely to play in his unfamiliar position of No.5 but with no other option, he will be pushed to make the most of it. It will give him the chance to justify selection over Yuvraj Singh who has not been included in the squad. KL Rahul is likely to stay at No 3.

It will be an important series for MS Dhoni. The 36-year-old will have to justify his selection from now till the end of the 2017 World Cup with more calls for fresh legs into the squad. His hitting with the willow has reduced but where he has dropped in the batting department, he has picked up in keeping with some lightning reactions behind the stumps.

SQUADS:

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (captain), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Dhanushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (vice captain), Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.

