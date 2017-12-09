India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL 1st ODI, tv coverage and Cricket Score

Sri Lanka look to get off on a positive note against India in the first ODI in Dharamsala. Sri Lanka look to get off on a positive note against India in the first ODI in Dharamsala.

Having sealed the Test series by a 1-0 margin, India now shift their attention and focus to the shorter format where Sri Lanka are expected to give a tougher competition. The Indian squad for the ODI and T20 series that follows features multiple youngsters to give the senior players some much needed rest after a gruelling season – before focus shifts fairly and squarely on South Africa. In Virat Kohli’s absence, Rohit Sharma will lead the side which would once again be without R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja but sees Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal return. The squad also sees the inclusion of Siddarth Kaul.

When is India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be played on Sunday, December 10, 2017. This is the first ODI of the three-match series between the two teams. India come into it having won the Test series 1-0.

Where is the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala. India have played three ODIs in Dharamsala and won two, losing one to England.

What time does India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI begin?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI begins at 11:30 AM IST (0600 GMT). The coverage of IND vs SL 1st ODI will begin on the broadcasting channel from 10:30 AM IST. Toss will take place at 11:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be telecast on Star Sports 1 in English commentary and Star Sports 3 in Hindi commentary. The HD versions of these channels will also broadcast IND vs SL 1st ODI.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live streaming will be on Hotstar.com but the streamed will be delayed. For live scores, live updates and live commentary, follow IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India and Sri Lanka for the 1st ODI?

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Chaturanga de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sachith Pathirana.

