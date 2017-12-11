India vs Sri Lanka: MS Dhoni 65, rest of India 47

MS Dhoni notched up a half-century in Dharamsala against Sri Lanka on Sunday. (Source: AP) MS Dhoni notched up a half-century in Dharamsala against Sri Lanka on Sunday. (Source: AP)

AS MS Dhoni handed the blue India cap to Shreyas Iyer on a pleasant winter morning at Dharamsala’s HPCA Stadium, all eyes were on the 22-yard strip in the middle. The distinct brownish tinge and grass cover gave it an ambiguous look. Sunil Gavaskar opined while commentating for the host broadcaster: “It looks like a pitch where the batsman can play through the line.” His views were corroborated by Sri Lanka’s captain Thisara Perera at the toss. “Looks like a good pitch to bat on. We will chase.”

Despite what the pitch had to offer, the odds were clearly stacked against the visitors. The 12 consecutive losses in ODIs underlined Sri Lanka’s horror run in this format in recent times. The fact that the islanders had used seven different captains across formats in the last year only suggested the prevailing confusion within the team. Not surprisingly, all talk before the first ODI focused on how India would comprehensively steamroll their opponents.

But on Sunday, the visitors turned the tables with a remarkable display aided by the swing and seam bowling from their three front-line seamers – Suranga Lakmal, Angelo Mathews and Nuwan Pradeep – which knocked the sails out of India’s batting. After Perera won a crucial toss, his bowlers, led admirably by Lakmal, dismissed India for a paltry 112, and then aced the pretty straightforward chase with more than 29 overs to spare, snapping their losing streak in the format. The turnaround comes only a week after they were coughing and vomiting in Delhi’s smog. Under the cooler climes of Dharamsala, the Lankans were breathing fire.

Lakmal’s opening act

Lakmal’s opening over, in many ways, set the tone for the game. The seamer hit his straps immediately, honing in and around Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s off-stump, getting just enough movement and lift from the track to keep the fielders interested. However, it was Mathews, operating from the other end, who gave his team instant success. Bowling from a shortened run-up, the all-rounder set up Shikhar Dhawan with a series of beautiful out-swingers. The opener, battling a severe bout of viral fever in the run-up to this game, looked terribly out of sorts. Sensing an opening, Mathews slipped one back in, which trapped Dhawan in front. It was a cathartic moment for the Mathews, who had, in recent times, lost his way in international cricket with a spate of injuries. Fully fit, he showed he was still an asset to his side, picking the first wicket of the game, and later coming out to hit the winning runs.

Lakmal continued to probe away relentlessly after his brilliant opening over, accounting for the Indian captain and Dinesh Karthik in his first five overs.

He was not express, breaching the 130kmph mark only on rare instances. His effort illustrated that this was not an easy wicket to bat on after all. It was two-paced, and there was just enough zip and bounce to keep Lakmal and Co. in the game. Even during the first innings of the Kolkata Test, he had sliced through India’s batting with his precision and seam movement. The conditions on Sunday were nowhere as menacing as they were in Kolkata last month. But Lakmal persisted, and was amply rewarded. Bowling 10 overs on the trot, he then dismissed Manish Pandey and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to finish with figures of 10-4-13-4.

Pradeep, Sri Lanka’s third seamer, proved to be an ideal foil. Coming after an injury lay-off, he too troubled India with his pace and zip. By the end of the 17th over, Sri Lanka had prised out seven Indian wickets for just 29 runs, leaving the hosts gasping in the crisp mountain air of Dharamsala. India looked in falling below their lowest ODI score, 54, recorded against the same opposition in Sharjah 17 years ago.

Late flourish

On several occasions in the past, when India would find themselves in trouble, they would summon the services of their regular captain — the irrepressible Virat Kohli. However, his absence from the series has truly left a void in India’s batting. The think tank also missed a trick by not including the experienced Ajinkya Rahane in the mix. He would have given the much needed solidity in the middle order. It would have also helped the Mumbaikar come out of his wretched run of poor scores, which would have put him in a better frame of mind ahead of the South Africa tour. However, Rohit once again asserted that the team management had always seen him as an opener. “We made it clear in Sri Lanka that he is an opening batsman and we don’t want to keep changing his batting slot. It plays on anyone’s mind. That’s the only reason he has to sit out,” Rohit explained.

The move to make Rahane carry drinks is both rigid and baffling, more so because Shreyas Iyer hardly did anything substantial on his ODI debut. All this meant the arduous task of resurrecting India’s innings fell on the broad shoulders of MS Dhoni.

Walking in to bat in the 14th over, with his team tottering at 16/4, the former captain hardly got an ounce of support from the other end. It was only after a 41-run stand with Kuldeep Yadav that the former India captain announced himself with a flurry of boundaries and a brace of sixes. Without his late flourish, India would have struggled to cross the 100-run mark.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App