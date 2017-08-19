India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI, live TV coverage, time in IST, live streaming

India against Sri Lanka ODI series begins on Sunday. (Source: Reuters) India against Sri Lanka ODI series begins on Sunday. (Source: Reuters)

India come into the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka as the more pumped up and confident side. The top-ranked Test side showed once again why they are at the pinnacle of the sport and specifically the format. Virat Kohli-led India went from one Test to another, one venue to another and didn’t drop their momentum or focus. In fact, even with the series done and dusted, India went for even more to win the third Test by an innings and 171 runs. This after two Test wins by 304 runs and an innings and 53 runs.

The focus now shifts to the white ball and coloured kits in the five match ODI series. Even the change in format might not help Sri Lanka’s confidence do a world of good. Before India’s arrival, Sri Lanka were beaten 2-3 by 11th ranked Zimbabwe in the ODIs. And prior to that, Sri Lanka crashed out in group stages of the ICC Champions Trophy following a hapless fielding show.

India, on the other hand, reached the final of the ICC Champions Trophy but lost to Pakistan. They then went to West Indies and won the five-match ODI series 3-1 with one match washed out.

When is the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Sunday, August 20, 2017.

Where is the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla.

What time does India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI begin?

The first ball in India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI, will be bowled at 1430 hrs IST (2.30 PM IST). That makes it a 9 AM GMT start. Toss will be conducted half an hour prior to the first ball – 2 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live?

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 3.

How do I live stream India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

You can watch the live streaming on of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI on SonyLiv. You can also follow scores and commentary on IndianExpress.com.

