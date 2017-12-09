India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah’s Test call-up a reward for hard work, says Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah has been phenomenal with the ball, picking 35 wickets in 20 ODIs. (Source: AP) Jasprit Bumrah has been phenomenal with the ball, picking 35 wickets in 20 ODIs. (Source: AP)

Jasprit Bumrah’s call-up in Test

It is a great boost for him to be part of the Test team. He was looking forward to it. For a while, he was wanting to be a part for it. It is all the reaward from what he has done in the ODIs and T20Is. Over the last year or so, how he has improved on his bowling and fitness. It is a lesson for many cricketers, that if you put in the hard yards, you will get the results and will be awarded. He has played with me in Mumbai and I have seen him grow every game. He comes up with new strategies and new plans. And it is good to see that he has matured as a bowler. Being focused and disciplined in terms of his work ethics and that is what is giving him the results on the field. After the one and a half month break, he is looking a lot fresher. He has worked upon his body at NCA and is much rejuvenated now.

Leading the Indian team. How different will be the challenge from leading Mumbai Indians

It will be a different ball game all together. but the process and basics of captaincy of leading any team will remain the same. There are different set of players that I had in the IPL team and this is completyely different. Having played with these guys for quite sometime, I do understand their strength and weaknesses. So it will be all about going out and executing and making everybody comfortable. I don’t think I need to change anything, I just need to carry from where we left as a team. For me also, I am not going to change a lot, basics of captaincy will remain the same. I will try to stay in present, something I always try to do while captaining.

A lot of changes in middle order in recent time. With Shreyas Iyear in the squad, will the team go with Manish Pandey, DK or some changes can be expected

It is important to give these guys a fair number of games before they prove themselves. I think it is important for them to get number of games and confidence. Guys like Shreyas, Manish, Kedar and DK having gotten number of games on the trot. As a team mnagement, we want to make sure that whoever gets an opportunity, they get n number of games. If they want to try and prove themselves, they need to have number of games under their belt. And having said that they understand that they need to perform as well as there is a lot of competition in the middle. They have to grab that opportunity and whoever grabs the opportunity is in the playing 11. It is important for them to understand as well that there are lot of guys waiting to grab the opportunity but we don’t want to put pressure. We just want them to go out on the field and they are not carring any pressure.

