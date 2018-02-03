India vs South Africa: Yuzvendra Chahal mocks Kedar Jadhav’s unusual bowling style

Kedar Yadhav has an unusual low-arm bowling action. (Source: AP) Kedar Yadhav has an unusual low-arm bowling action. (Source: AP)

India won the first ODI against South Africa in Durban courtesy of some brilliant batting by skipper Virat Kohli and a clinical performance by the bowling unit. Particularly impressive were the spinners who put a stranglehold on the South African run rate as the Proteas batsmen struggled to get runs on a sluggish pitch. While the duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav did most of the damage, part-time spinner Kedar Jadhav played the role of a fifth bowler with aplomb giving away just 19 runs in three overs. Jadhav, who is known for his unusual low-arm bowling action, celebrating the win by tweeting out his image where he wrote, “Rolled my arm over in our win against South Africa yesterday! I love bowling in the middle overs,” Jadhav wrote to his almost 64,000 followers. Fellow teammate Chahal was quick to take a dig at Jadhav and wrote Rolled your arm under not over Kedar bhaiyaaaa let’s keep this momentum going.”

Rolled my arm over in our win against South Africa yesterday! I love bowling in the middle overs. Great spells from @yuzi_chahal & @imkuldeep18! And excellent knocks from @imVkohli and @ajinkyarahane88 to go 1-0 up.. Good start to the series! #SAvIND #TeamIndia #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/SOoynLswXC — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) 2 February 2018

Rolled your arm under not over Kedar bhaiyaaaa 😂 let’s keep this momentum going #BleedBlue #SAvsIndia — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) 2 February 2018

Meanwhile, chasing 270 to win the match, India successfully chased down the total with six wickets in hand. Virat Kohli scored a match-winning 120 while Ajinkya Rahane scored 79. India’s next encounter against South Africa will be at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Sunday.

