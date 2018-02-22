India vs South Africa: Yuzvendra Chahal flounders with the wet ball yet again

Yuzvendra Chahal had a night to forget in Centurion on Thursday. (Source: BCCI) Yuzvendra Chahal had a night to forget in Centurion on Thursday. (Source: BCCI)

The pitch at SuperSport Park during the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa was expected to assist the spinners a bit more than it did in the previous one-day match held last week. Hence, it was not without a reason that India’s sole spinner in the playing eleven, Yuzvendra Chahal, was expected to be the key bowler at Centurion. However, Chahal’s outing under the lights turned into a nightmare as he was taken apart by the South African batsmen on Thursday. A constant drizzle and damp conditions led to Indian bowlers struggling to get a grip. But no bowler suffered as much as Chahal who gave away 64 runs in his quota of 4 overs, the most runs conceded by an Indian in a T20I match.

India skipper Virat Kohli has instilled a mindset of attacking the batsmen in his wristspinners (Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal). While it has reaped dividends on several occasions (as seen in the ODI series), in conditions unfavourable to bowlers, it can backfire big time, just like it did during the 4th ODI at Wanderers. As rain interrupted play at Johannesburg, both the wristpinners went for plenty of runs. In 5.3 overs Chahal gave away 68 runs while Kuldeep leaked 51 runs in 6 overs. It was a repetition of events in the 2nd T20I, as Chahal bore the brunt of the African assault. Proteas wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen, in particular, took a liking for the 27-year-old and fancying his chances, kept depositing his deliveries outside the boundary ropes, smashing five sixes and two fours off him.

After setting a target of 189, Indian seamers began well, keeping the run-rate in check. But the damp outfield made it difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball. In the past, Kohli has made his intentions clear that he likes to give his spinners a free hand. Even if they go for runs, he does not mind as long as they give him wickets. However, on Thursday, Chahal failed to get a single wicket as Proteas batsmen improvised and milked him for easy runs.

For a wrist spinner, the grip becomes all the more important as there are more chances of the wet ball slipping out of the hand. It also tends to skid off the surface making it easier for batsmen to score. In the 13th over of South Africa’s innings (Chahal’s third over in his spell), Klassen and Duminy launched an all-out attack on the leg-spinner and scored 23 runs off the over. The method of flighting the ball simply did not work and neither did changing the angle from round-the-wicket as batsmen countered it by using the reverse-sweep. Wilting under pressure, Chahal even went for the shortish delivery but was hammered down the ground as the game slipped out from India’s hands.

Chahal’s bad day at the office turned even worse when he dropped a sharp return-catch of Farhan Behardien in the 16th over. Interestingly after his spell at Centurion, Chahal now has the best figures by an Indian bowler in T20Is (6/25) and also the worst. Not only this, but he also holds the record of the most number of sixes (7) conceded by an Indian bowler in T20Is.

With the three-match series locked at 1-1, maybe it is time for Chahal to re-work his plan to tackle such conditions. He can definitely take a leaf out of fellow wristspinner, Kuldeep Yadav’s book. In October last year, Kuldeep had practiced with the wet ball before a T20 match against New Zealand. Anticipating that gripping the ball will be tough because of the dew, the Chinaman had a lengthy session at the nets where he kept soaking the ball with water. With the 2019 World Cup in sight, bowling coach Bharat Arun can sit down and help the young leggie prepare better for such encounters in the near future.

