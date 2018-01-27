India vs South Africa: Why umpires decided to stop play on the Wanderers wicket

India’s batsman Jasprit Bumrah avoids a bouncer from South Africa’s bowler Morne Morkel‚ delivery on the third day of the third cricket test match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) India’s batsman Jasprit Bumrah avoids a bouncer from South Africa’s bowler Morne Morkel‚ delivery on the third day of the third cricket test match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Cricket officials, late on Friday, after much deliberation decided that play would resume on Saturday — the fourth morning. Here is how the day’s events unfolded.

What was the fuss about the strip?

South African strips, especially the one at Wanderers, tend to be on the bouncier side. The strip for the third Test had sufficient (and not alarming) bounce and lateral movement from the start, but late on the second day, the bounce became a trifle uneven. The first evidence was when Morne Morkel was struck on the index finger by Jasprit Bumrah, the ball kicking up from the back of the length. Thereafter, the up-and-down nature of the wicket surfaced more frequently, so much so that both Hashim Amla and Bumrah, who addressed the press after the second day, confided it was a difficult wicket to bat on. It got only progressively worse on the third day.

How was it when India batted in the second innings?

Murali Vijay took five blows on the body in the first hour. What made it incredibly difficult was that the balls reared up from a good length, while from a similar length, a few balls kept low. There was a particular delivery from six-feet-six tall Morkel to Vijay that skidded shin high. Another length ball, this time from Kagiso Rabada, thundered to hit Kohli’s left thumb, forcing the physio on the field. Later, Ajinkya Rahane was struck flush on his back elbow and glove. During the tea interval, with India’s second innings hurtling to an end, both managers were called by the match referee to discuss whether they wanted to continue the match. They were told that the variable bounce will be more pronounced with the new ball. But both left it to the discretion of the umpires and match referee.

READ | No matter the result, moral victory for India

How does the new ball assist uneven bounce?

New balls tend to skid faster than the ragged old balls. The seam, even the machine-stitched Kookaburra’s is not as pronounced as the hand-stitched Duke, tends to grip the surface more upon contact and the consequent friction can make the ball bounce and deviate devilishly.

What was the tipping point?

It was when South Africa opener Dean Elgar was struck on the helmet grille that the match came to a standstill. Mohammed Shami and Bumrah had relentlessly harassed him with rip-snorters that kinked in from good length, which he somehow managed to keep off. But this one from Bumrah came back at a devious angle, though it was more back of the length. The ball landed nearly eight-and-a-half meters from the base of the stump and climbed slightly higher than usual. The umpires soon had a brief discussion among themselves and then with the skippers, before they went to meet the match referee.

Why was the match stopped?

The umpires and match referee were concerned about players’ safety. Pycroft.

What does the manual say about dangerous pitches?

A pitch is dangerous if the safety of players is imperiled. According to the MCC manual, if the umpires reckon the pitch is too dangerous for play to continue, they shall first bring this to the ICC match referee’s notice. Together, they will consult with both skippers. If both agree to continue, the play will resume. If at least one of the captains is unwilling for resumption, they shall consider whether the existing pitch can be repaired (and match be resumed).

Can the pitch be repaired?

Yes, but the match referee must consider whether this would place either side at an unfair advantage, given the play that had already taken place on the dangerous pitch. If the decision is that the existing pitch cannot be repaired, then the match is to be abandoned as a draw. ENS

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App