India vs South Africa: We have been very specific about our training against spin, says Andile Phehlukwayo

Ahead of the fifth ODI in Port Elizabeth, South African all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo has revealed that after winning the Pink ODI on Saturday the Proteas have emerged much more confident that even before in the series. Stating that hosts have momentum on their side, Phehlukwayo maintained that the game plan from now on will be to attack and get into good positions. He also went on to say that the South African think-tank has specific plans for every Indian batsman adn if executed correctly can help then change the scoreline fo the series to 3-2.

Addressing the press on the eve of the match, the southpaw batsman said, “We have a good momentum now from the last game we played. We have come really far that victory because the guys have been working really hard in the nets and we have been very specific about our training against spin.

In the last game, we were looking to be positive. We got into good positions and tried to pick the ball, watch the ball and played really straight, he added. “The Proteas setup is really positive. We’ve got a good fighting spirit a good culture. It’s never done and out. We’re always looking to fight back. We really are encouraging around the change room. And as I said, we weren’t far away from a victory,” he further added.

Speaking about the preparation he said, “We have been doing good analysis and have good game plans. Obviously, the conditions were different (at Wanderers). So it’s a game plan that we have had in our change room, to be really positive, look to score and get into good positions.”

“You don’t want to worry too much about what they do but what you do as a team. Once again it’s a new game. So you just want to take the new stuff and back yourself. When I say change in game plan, I am also being specific about mentally. We know about the wicket, its home conditions and we know how to go about it,” said Phehlukwayo.

Giving insights on the Proteas gameplan Phehlukwayo said, “We train really specifically. Guys know their individual game plans and what they need to do. I think the most important thing when you are batting is to watch the ball and try executing our game plan.”

Speaking about India’s have a poor record at St. George’s Park, he said, “If you take game by game, obviously they’ve been batting really well. It would be really nice to expose their middle order and hopefully see what they can do. At the same time we don’t want to really look too forward.”

