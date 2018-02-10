Virat Kohli enters list of top five run-getters in ODIs for India

Virat Kohli scored 75 in fourth ODI against South Africa. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli scored 75 in fourth ODI against South Africa. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli continued his dream run with the bat in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa as he scored 75 in Johannesburg on Saturday. Kohli during the knock added another feather to his cap by entering the list of top five run-getters for India in ODIs.

The 29-year-old surpassed former captain Azharuddin and he now has 9423 runs to his name in ODI format. The list is topped by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar who has scored 18426 runs and is followed by Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni at number two, three and four respectively. Ganguly notched up a total of 11221 runs in his ODI career while Dravid has scored 10768. Dhoni on the other side is few runs away from getting to 10000-run mark as he has so far scored 9738 runs.

Kohli has been in sublime touch on this tour as he has smashed two hundred and a half-century in four ODI matches against the Proteas. On Saturday, the Indian captain came out in the middle at number three spot after Rohit Sharma was out cheaply. Kohli alongside Shikhar Dhawan stitched a partnership of 158 runs for the second wicket.

Fast bowler Chris Morris eventually removed Virat for 75 after he tried to slash a length delivery through the covers but mistimed the shot to give an easy catch to David Miller. India so far lead the 6-match series 3-0.

