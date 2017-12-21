India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara will be key batsmen, says Graeme Smith

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara have displayed good form in overseas conditions. (Express archive) Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara have displayed good form in overseas conditions. (Express archive)

In spite of registering victories in nine consecutive Test series, there are still many doubts surrounding Indian cricket team as they are set to travel to South Africa for a two-month tour. The side led by skipper Virat Kohli has not played a lot of cricket out of Indian subcontinent and were seen struggling against fast-paced Dharamsala and Kolkata pitches against Sri Lanka. Now with series against Proteas just a few weeks away, former South African captain Graeme Smith said India will struggle against the seam bowling attack. ‘

Speaking to news agency PTI, Smith said, “I think South Africa will be very strong. With AB de Villiers coming back, their batting looks a lot stronger. The bowling too is really powerful. They have got four really outstanding experienced pacers to choose from and couple of young pacers as well,” he said.

The 36-year old further went on to add that India will struggle to get to huge totals away from home and will have to largely depend on captain Virat kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. “I think the big challenge for India will be scoring runs. If they can post big totals, they have a good batting line-up, then they will be able to put South Africa under pressure,” he said. “Pujara and Kohli will be the key batsmen. These are the two players who played well the last time so they will be the key,” he added.

The former batsman further said that Indian seamers will have to play a different role on South African pitches as compared to the one they have played in India. “If India are going to be successful then their three seamers would need to bowl really well,” Smith said. “In India they bowl short spells and try and make an impact but in South Africa they will have to carry a lot more responsibility under pressure, bowl long spells. The seamers will have to win the game for India. It is a very different mindset than what you have in the subcontinent and it remains to be seen if they can carry that and handle responsibility,” he added.

India’s calendar in 2018 will be packed with overseas tours as the Men in Blue will be travelling to England and Australia after South Africa. Smith said that victories in foreign conditions will establish India as the powerhouse in cricket. “I know for sure that Virat will be hugely motivated to have a big year. If they can go on to have a 2018 where they win in South Africa, England and Australia, that will put this Indian team in an iconic place,” he said.

