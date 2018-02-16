India vs South Africa: Twitteratti hails ‘Greatest ever ODI player’

Virat Kohli remained unbeaten at 129. (Source: BCCI) Virat Kohli remained unbeaten at 129. (Source: BCCI)

Virat Kohli-led Indian team showed dominance in the sixth and final ODI of the series against South Africa as they clinched victory in the final encounter by 8 wickets. Chasing a target of 205 runs, India lost Rohit Sharma early but skipper Virat Kohli took on the onus on himself and led from the front to guide his side home. Kohli struck his career’s 35th ODI ton as India chased down the target convincingly in Centurion to take away the series 5-1.

Earlier, the visitors had restricted Proteas to a total of 204 runs. Shardul Thakur scalped a four-for to return with figures of 4/52. Here’s what the experts and pundits have to say about India’s dominating win.

Trying to think of another phase where a player has dominated so. Tendulkar in 1998? Any others? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 16 February 2018

No one is @imVkohli peer at the moment im afraid . Best in the world 🌍 — Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) 16 February 2018

Kohli day, jolly day. @imVkohli made no 35 look ridiculously easy. 👏💯#INDvsSA — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 16 February 2018

Parampara ,Pratishtha ,Anushaasan. Congratulations India on the 5-1 series victory. Brilliant effort from the spinners and wonderfully led from the front by Kohli. pic.twitter.com/jYQhLTIqI8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 16 February 2018

ED ke chhapon se bhi tez hai , Kohli ki century ki gati. Just sit back and admire a once in many generation cricketer — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 16 February 2018

This was South Africa. Where India has always stumbled. And it is 5-1. Who would have thought! I — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 16 February 2018

One of the best ODI innings I have seen in the recent past. Congratulations, @imVkohli! Excellent work by #TeamIndia to win an ODI series for the first time in South Africa. Way to go, boys✌✌ #SAvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/IjAlV2YpHp — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 16 February 2018

King Kohli had 32 hundreds in 202 ODI’s before this series began, i.e one every 6.5 innings, which is astonishing. What he does next, score 3 in 6 ODI’s this series. We are a blessed nation , Kohli jaisa koi nahi pic.twitter.com/Wo30ZwzdVz — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 16 February 2018

And he does what he does best, score centuries. The stellar run for the champion continues, 35 th ODI hundred , 3rd in the series. Take a bow, Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/ypkc53urI6 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 16 February 2018

Enough Said. #35. Next time bat with a walking stick. 🙌🙏🏏 #Kohli #Unbelievable — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 16 February 2018

Many congratulations to the Indian team on an incredible 5-1 series win. Virat Kohli was simply outstanding but the bowlers, especially Chahal and Kuldeep set it up for India with 33 wickets between them. #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/AYtCtUoLhE — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 16 February 2018

Michael Holding during Commentary – “Vivian Richards Called me during break and said I was never as good as Kohli is”

Modesty from the great Sir Viv , but this has been the Virat Kohli series. Not in years has a batsman dominated the opposition in this manner. #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/yKrAu5GKtV — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 16 February 2018

