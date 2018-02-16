India vs South Africa: Twitteratti hails ‘Greatest ever ODI player’

  • Associate Sponsor
Virat Kohli-led Indian team showed dominance in the sixth and final ODI of the series against South Africa as they clinched victory in the final encounter by 8 wickets.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: February 16, 2018 11:26 pm
India vs South Africa, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli runs, Virat Kohli hundred, India tour of South Africa 2018, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Virat Kohli remained unbeaten at 129. (Source: BCCI)
Virat Kohli-led Indian team showed dominance in the sixth and final ODI of the series against South Africa as they clinched victory in the final encounter by 8 wickets. Chasing a target of 205 runs, India lost Rohit Sharma early but skipper Virat Kohli took on the onus on himself and led from the front to guide his side home. Kohli struck his career’s 35th ODI ton as India chased down the target convincingly in Centurion to take away the series 5-1.

Earlier, the visitors had restricted Proteas to a total of 204 runs. Shardul Thakur scalped a four-for to return with figures of 4/52. Here’s what the experts and pundits have to say about India’s dominating win.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

